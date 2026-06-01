Titans Running Backs: What Fans Need to Know About Each Player on the Roster

The running back room for the Tennessee Titans doesn't look how many people expected it to look a couple of months ago. Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, it was almost the unanimous opinion that the Titans were drafting running back Jeremiyah Love.

If Love had been the pick, many then expected the team to move on from veteran Tony Pollard. Instead, the team took Carnell Tate in the first round and plans to start Pollard once again in 2026. There are some other interesting names in the backfield, though, so let's go over some thoughts on every running back.

Tony Pollard

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is tripped up by New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pollard has earned the right to remain the starter for at least one more season. As I've mentioned recently, Pollard is one of very few running backs to surpass 1,000 yards in four straight seasons. Since arriving in Nashville, Pollard has been reliable but not spectacular, and that's ok.

I expect the veteran to still end 2026 with the most snaps and yards, but I won't be surprised if a couple of the other backs dig into his snaps as the season progresses. You could do much worse than having Pollard as your RB1.

Tyjae Spears

Spears is an interesting player. He's a super athletic back who can catch the ball with ease, but he's never really been more than that. He's also entering the final year of his deal, so it's fair to wonder if this is the last we'll see of Spears in a Titans uniform.

The running back has looked good in OTAs, though. Spears has been catching passes like crazy, and he looks as explosive as ever. Expect him to be a nice change-of-pace back in 2026.

Nic Singleton

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) stands on the field following the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Singleton is obviously the biggest x-factor on the roster on offense. The running back looked dominant at Penn State, surpassing 1,000 yards twice despite splitting carries. He suffered an offseason injury but was cleared to run back in April, so he should be ready for Week 1.

At OTAs, Singleton has mostly been working on the side and hasn't done much team stuff. They're obviously trying to bring him alone slowly because there's some real thought that he can be an immediate contributor. There's a path to Singleton becoming a key piece considering Spears and Pollard aren't under contract long term.

Michael Carter

If the season started today, I think Carter would be the RB4. Carter has experience playing for Robert Saleh and also has starting experience, which should give him a leg up. Carter was heavily factored into the pass game in New York, so it will be interesting to see if he plays that role in Nashville.

Carter isn't a lock, I wouldn't say. The guys I'm about to talk about can sneak on if they show more on special teams.

Julius Chestnut

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut (36) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Chestnut just finds a way to stick around. The former undrafted free agent has outlasted multiple coaching staffs and often gets good reviews for his special teams efforts and attitude. This room is deeper this year, though, so it's hard to see Chestnut making it again.

Pollard, Spears, and Singleton are locks, and Carter shows more as a runner and pass catcher than Chestnut does. Special teams is his way onto the roster here.

Kalel Mullings

Mullings was a late-round pick in 2025 who has yet to get many opportunities in the regular season. Mullings only rushed three times for seven yards last year, but he has frequently been praised for his performances in practice.

Mullings needs a monster performance this summer to launch himself over Chestnut and Carter. It's not impossible, but it will be hard for the Michigan product to prove he belongs.