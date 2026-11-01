Robert Saleh Postgame: 1 Offensive Tendency That Fueled Cam Ward's Career Game Despite Loss to Bengals

No Tennessee Titans fan is going to feel "good" after a loss. At the same time, at a certain point in the middle of a 1-7 campaign, you have to be happy about signs of progress that are geared toward a team's future. The Titans got a sign like that today from Cam Ward.

In spite of a 43-36 loss - with plenty to complain about therein - Ward answered the call and kept Tennessee in the game in the second half. His 304 passing yards were a career high. Ward also threw two touchdowns and avoided a pick for the first time in five weeks, passing 26-40 on the day.

The second-year QB is still 4-21 as a starter. He took a brutal sack at the end of regulation, and sailed a pass past Elic Ayomanor that ended overtime. But something clicked for Ward today, and a performance like this one could be seen as a turning point if he keeps it up.

What clicked, exactly? Well, in his expectedly dejected postgame-presser, head coach Robert Saleh noted one aspect of the offense in passing. When the Titans went tempo, Ward balled out.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs the ball during the 1st quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

An emphasis on tempo could benefit Cam Ward's resurgence

"He looked awesome today," Saleh said of Ward after the game. "I thought the offense was outstanding today... the tempo really does help Cam."

Brian Daboll has been continuously criticized for calling inconsistent plays and not trusting Ward to get into a rhythm under center. Ward has had plenty of his own issues, but his OC not even trying to move the ball downfield at times hasn't helped the QB's case.

Today, however, Daboll and Ward worked together to generate numerous chunk plays. This was particularly impressive in the absence of premier WR Carnell Tate; when Tennessee sped things up in Cincinnati, Ward's often-questioned decision-making faded into the background.

Entering today (per TeamRankings), Tennessee had by far and away the lowest time of possession in the NFL with an average of 24:41, as well as the second highest no-huddle rate at 16.1%, according to Sharp Football Analysis. The Titans finished just one second shy of the Bengals' TOP today, with 32:11.

Their predictable, short-field passing game had a lot to do with the low TOP prior to Week 8. Retaining and even upping the tempo, combined with giving Ward looks downfield in Cincy, fully opened the game up for the second-year QB.

A loss is a loss, absolutely. Ward won't be excused for all of his mistakes either. But the Titans' passer didn't achieve the first 300-yard game of his career by any accident. Daboll's faster, more aggressive play-calling fueled Ward's improvement.

In what looks like a trial run for the Titans the rest of this season, Tennessee should fully commit to seeing what Ward has as a game-changer, rather than hoping he fits the mold of game manager in week after losing week. That starts and ends with trusting him beyond the sticks.