What Happens If the Titans Trade Down? Mapping Every Realistic Scenario

Mike Borgonzi is preparing for his second draft as the general manager of the Tennessee Titans. Borgonzi has a tough task ahead of him, as the Titans have several needs on both sides of the ball after a 3-14 season.

Recently, Borgonzi made it known that his team is already prepared to draft, several days out. That makes it seem like Borgonzi knows who he will pick at No. 4, but what if the plans change? Craziness always happens during the NFL draft, so what if the first three picks don't go the way Borgonzi imagined?

Borgonzi stood pat last year and selected Cam Ward. However, it's possible a team gets antsy and offers the Titans an enticing package. Thus, let's take a look at some realistic scenarios in which the Titans actually trade out of No. 4.

What if the Titans move back?

If the Titans do move back, it's hard to imagine going any further than No. 12. Borgonzi knows this team has plenty of holes, so he'd probably be open to moving back a little and perhaps picking up an extra second rounder this year.

Edge rusher David Bailey and running back Jeremiyah Love have been the most popular mock draft picks for the Titans recently. But there's smoke about the New York Jets taking Bailey at No. 2 and the Arizona Cardinals taking Love at No. 3. If the Titans get on the clock with Bailey and Love gone, would that change things?

In this scenario, the Kansas City Chiefs are an interesting team to keep an eye on. The Chiefs have the No. 9 pick and could be interested in moving up for a player like Arvell Reese, Rueben Bain, or perhaps even Carnell Tate. This would be ideal for the Titans, because they only move back five spots and would add some extra draft capital for doing so.

If the Titans moved down to No. 9, it would firmly put the team in wide receiver territory. Depending on who the Chiefs trade up for, the Titans could take Tate, Jordyn Tyson, or Makai Lemon at No. 9. It's also possible that a trade down could still result in the Titans taking an edge rusher like Bain, who has frequently been mocked to the Chiefs at No. 9.

But what if the Cardinals don't take Love at No. 3? It's hard to imagine the Titans trading back if Love is available, because it's almost a guarantee he wouldn't still be on the board when they pick again. The Giants at No. 5 or Commanders at No. 7 could easily take Love.

Other than the Chiefs, the Cowboys are another team I could see moving up. The Cowboys own the No. 12 and No. 20 picks in the first round, and they desperarely need a difference-maker on defense. I could see a scenario where the Cowboys move up from No. 12 to No. 4 to take Sonny Styles.

In that scenario, the Titans will still be in position to take a receiver like Tyson or Lemon. This would also make it possible for the Titans to select an offensive lineman like Spencer Fano, who's frequently been mocked in this range.

Bottom line- I don't expect a trade out, but even if they do, don't expect it to be very far. It's just hard to imagine much demand to move up in a year that's historically light on quarterbacks.