One Perfect Edge Rusher Target for Titans in Every Round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans will undoubtedly be in the market for a pass rusher or two in the 2026 NFL Draft. The team did make a trade earlier this offseason for Jermaine Johnson II, but that's only one player.

The hope is that 2025 second-round pick Olu Oladejo will take a step forward in his sophomore campaign, but that's no guarantee. Behind Johnson and Oladejo, the team currently boasts veteran journeyman Jacob Martin, Jaylen Harrell, and Ali Gaye as the depth options.

As a result, you can rest assured general manager Mike Borgonzi will want to add at least one edge rusher during the draft. With that in mind, let's identify one edge rusher the Titans could target in each round of the draft.

Round 1: David Bailey, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's David Bailey wraps up the BYU ball carrier during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans own the No. 4 pick in the draft, so they will be in a position to get one of the top pass rushers in this class. There has been some discussion about Miami's Rueben Bain, but I believe Texas Tech's David Bailey fits Robert Saleh's defense better.

For starters, there has been plenty of talk about Bain's shorter arm length. In Saleh's career, the coach has added pass rushers like Mykel Williams, Will McDonald IV, Jermaine Johnson, Nick Bosa, and Solomon Thomas- and all of those players have at least 33-inch arms. Bailey also has the explosiveness Saleh has generally coveted in the past.

In 2025, Bailey played in 14 games for Texas Tech and collected 52 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and an FBS-leading 14.5 sacks. As NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo pointed out, Bailey would seemingly fit Saleh's defense "like a glove."

Bailey could be an immediate difference-maker for the Titans, especially when Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers are holding down the interior.

Round 2: Zion Young, Missouri

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Zion Young is one of the most interesting edge rusher prospects in the second tier. The Missouri product got better each season in college and was reliable as both a pass rusher and a run defender.

In 2025, Young played in 13 games and collected 42 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. Unlike David Bailey, Young relies more on power than athleticism off the edge. In fact, at the combine, Young himself mentioned that his power is his best trait.

The Titans had Young in for a Top 30 visit, and the prospect has 33-inch arms, which we know from history, Robert Saleh covets. It's possible the Titans could take a running back like Jeremiyah Love in the first round, with the hope that Young is waiting for them in the second round.

Round 3: Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) causes Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) to drop the ball for a fumble during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the Titans feel comfortable waiting until Round 3 to draft an edge rusher. In that case, we turn our attention to Joshua Josephs. Josephs is an experienced defender who was extremely consistent in the SEC.

In 2025, Josephs racked up 33 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, and three forced fumbles. The defender has long arms and good power, but he needs to add more to his pass-rush repertoire to really make a difference in the league. However, represents a low-risk, safe option who could produce under a coach like Saleh.

Round 4: LT Overton, Alabama

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton (22) chases and sacks LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (11) for a loss at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sticking in the SEC, we find another experienced edge rusher who could be available in the middle rounds. LT Overton spent two seasons with Texas A&M and two with Alabama, so you know he's battle tested.

The defender has long arms and is bigger than the other edge rushers we've mentioned, weighing in at around 275 pounds. Overton isn't going to shoot gaps with lightning speed, but he has a strong base and demonstrates good footwork. Overton could immediately come in and contribute in a rotational role.

Round 5: George Gumbs Jr., Florida

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. (34) celebrates a play in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

George Gumbs Jr. LOOKS like he could develop into a reliable pass rusher in the NFL. However, the Florida product has not yet turned his potential into production, which is the main reason he's thought of a mid-to-late-round prospect.

However, Gumbs has the size and arm length Saleh looks for on the edge. Gumbs is an impressive athlete who can even drop back in coverage if asked. His potential durability and prototypical build make him worth a late-round flier.

Round 6: Mason Reiger, Wisconsin

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin defensive lineman Mason Reiger (DL58) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mason Reiger never filled stat sheets in college, but he received praise for a relentless motor and better-than-expected athleticism. In fact, at the combine, Reiger earned a top five Athleticism Score among all edge rushers.

Reiger doesn't have the long arms we've mentioned for other prospects, but he does have the athleticism. If the Wisconsin product works on his angles and adds some mass, he could be a solid rotational piece.

Round 7: Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Vincent Anthony Jr. is one of my favorite late-round sleepers. The Duke product has long arms, good size, and solid college production. In 2025, the defender racked up 33 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

The reason Anthony isn't more highly thought of in draft circles is because he doesn't have a strong base and struggles once linemen get their hands on him. However, he's a toolsy, back-of-the-roster guy who could surprise some people in the right system.