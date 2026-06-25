Tennessee Titans Safety Kevin Winston Jr.: Breakout Candidate Earns No. 16 Spot in 2026 Rankings

We're making progress in our top 25 list of the most important Titans in 2026, and we have another new entry today. The No. 16 spot on our list is going to young safety Kevin Winston Jr.

Winston was added in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The safety was originally considered one of the top at his position in the 2025 class, but his final season at Penn State was spoiled by injuries. Winston again dealt with injuries as a rookie, but he's now healthy and preparing for a large role in 2026.

Today, let's explain why Winston is one of the most important pieces on the Titans for 2026.

Why Kevin Winston Jr. is Important

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) and Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) head to the locker room after the game against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Winston is penciled in to start at safety next to veteran Amani Hooker. I've talked in depth about how the Titans don't have the best depth at safety, so the team is really counting on Winston to perform.

In 2025, Winston played in 10 games and collected 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and one sack. The defender showed promise as a tackler, and we know he has good speed and athleticism. It went under the radar, but Winston actually had the No. 1 PFF grade among all safeties in run defense.

Winston is important because the Hooker is going to need some help in the secondary. The Penn State product also represents the future of the position in Nashville, and if he lives up to his potential, he could become one of the better box safeties in the league.

Kevin Winston Jr.'s Strengths and Weaknesses

Jul 23, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

We didn't get a full season from Winston in 2025, but we picked up on his strengths and weaknesses anyway. It's apparent right now that his weaknesses are his injury history and pass coverage.

In 2024, his final season in college, Winston only played in three games. Then, in 2025, he only played in 10 games. Playing in just 13 games over the last two seasons isn't ideal, so it may take Winston a while to get adjusted in 2026.

It was also clear that Winston struggled in pass coverage as a rookie. The defender 90th among 98 qualified safeties in pass coverage as a rookie, so there's plenty of room for improvement there. It should certainly help to have another offseason and some better help in front of him.

As far as strengths, those are obvious as well. Winston excells in run defense and takes smart angles to meet ball carriers. Winston isn't afraid of contact, and he typically doesn't miss tackles. He can really become an all-around, elite safety if he just tightens up his coverage.

Why We Put Winston at No. 16

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes under pressure from Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Winston is important because he's going to start. The second-year player will be on the field for the majority of snaps, so he clearly deserves a spot in these rankings. I have him higher than some others, because if he lives up to expectations, he can greatly impact the team.

If Winston performs in 2026, expect him to be even higher in 2027's rankings. I'm looking for Winston to take over Hooker's spot as the top safety, and I think he's talented enough to do so. The reason Hooker is going to be higher on this list is because he's a proven commodity and one of the longest-tenured Titans, which adds value as well.