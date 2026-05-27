Titans OTA Safety Breakdown: Can Kevin Winston Jr. Take a Leap?

Amani Hooker is one of the longest-tenured Titans and is undoubtedly one of the team's leaders. Hooker has been in place in the Titans' secondary since 2019, and he'll be starting again in 2026.

Next to Hooker, it's expected that second-year man Kevin Winston Jr. will be the other starting safety. Winston showed some flashes in the 10 games he played last year, so there's plenty of optimism around his development.

Now, let's go through the safety room as a whole and see where the team stands. Be sure to check out the previous editions of the position breakdowns before you dive into this one.

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Roster Locks

Jul 23, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Amani Hooker

No surprise here, Hooker is a lock to be on the roster and start. The defender was second on the team in tackles in 2025, and he is perfectly capable against the pass or run. Hooker will hopefully be a perfect mentor for Winston.

Kevin Winston Jr.

As mentioned above, Winston will be a starter. There's just not much depth here, so Winston shouldn't be in any danger of losing snaps. How good Winston can be in 2026 will make a ton of difference in how the secondary performs overall.

Tony Adams

Adams is a veteran who comes to the Titans after spending four years with Robert Saleh's former team, the New York Jets. Because of this familiarity, Adams is probably a lock. He's also the only backup safety with significant starting experience.

On The Bubble

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bishop Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald is one of the undrafted free agents who has a real shot to make this roster. The USC product was expected to get drafted, but the Titans were quick to pounce after he didn't. Fitzgerald is a good tackler with solid coverage instincts.

Jerrick Reed II

Reed got into three games for the Titans last year and even received one start. The former Seattle Seahawk picked up six tackles, mostly on special teams, and has a chance to earn a depth spot.

Kendell Brooks

Brooks is a former UDFA who has managed to stick around for a couple seasons now. Mostly a special teamer, Brooks wasn't horrible in his two 2025 starts. Another depth option who needs a strong summer.

Sanoussi Kane

Kane was a seventh-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2024 and then was claimed by the Titans in 2025. The defender picked up seven tackles in two games and like Brooks and Reed, will be looking to step up this summer in a wide-open race for a roster spot.

Biggest Question

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) and cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) run onto the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

How Good Can Kevin Winston Jr. Be?

We know Amani Hooker will be solid, and we THINK Kevin Winston Jr. has the potential to be as good or better. However, we only got to see Winston in 10 games as a rookie, so there's a lot of unknowns still.

If Winston struggles, that could be a major problem. As you've seen, the Titans don't have the best depth at the safety spots. What you want to avoid is having to start a bunch of guys off the street like the Titans were forced to do toward the end of 2025.

If Winston can meet expectations, though, the secondary will be totally fine. Hooker is getting older, so it would be nice if he could pass the torch to Winston as the new leader of the secondary eventually.