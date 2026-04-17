6 Late-Round Sleepers the Titans Can’t Afford to Miss in the NFL Draft

Mike Borgonzi is currently preparing for his second draft as the general manager of the Tennessee Titans.

It's far too early to make any definitive statements regarding the Titans' 2025 draft class, but the early returns have been promising. Cam Ward obviously receives the most hype among last year's rookie class, but Chimere Dike, Kevin Winston Jr., Gunnar Helm, and Elic Ayomanor gave Titans' fans much to be excited about as well.

Interestingly, Borgonzi found immediate contributors later in the draft. Dike, Helm, Ayomanor, and Marcus Harris were each Day 3 selections who contributed, so it will be interesting to see if Borgonzi can replicate that late-round success in 2026.

With that being said, who are some prospects projected to go on Day 3 who could help the Titans in 2026? We look at a few names below.

Kentucky OL Jager Burton

Kentucky’s quarterback Zach Calzada (5) celebrates with teammate Jager Burton (62) scoring a touchdown against Toledo Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field. August 30, 2025 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans recently brought Jager Burton in for a visit, which implies some level of interest in the experienced lineman. Burton started 47 consecutive games for the Kentucky Wildcats and has experience at both guard spots and center. Burton also impressed at the combine by running the sixth-fastest 40 time among offensive linemen.

The interior offensive line is definitely a need for the Titans entering the draft. The team has not re-signed starting guard Kevin Zeitler, and former starting center Lloyd Cushenberry was released earlier this offseason. Burton is an intriguing player who could, at the very least, increase the depth and competition on the interior.



LSU LB Harold Perkins

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) carries the ball beside Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the LSU Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Oklahoma won 17-13. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harold Perkins has had an up-and-down football career to this point. The Louisiana native was one of the top recruits in the nation coming out of high school in 2022, but he never quite seemed to reach his full potential.

Perkins is a bit of a "tweener," but he has the speed and coverage skills to be a solid off-ball linebacker, while also demonstrating some pass-rush ability. What better landing spot for Perkins to develop than with Robert Saleh and the Tennessee Titans? Perkins seems like the type of prospect who could thrive in a specific role.

Miami Center James Brockermeyer

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman James Brockermeyer (52) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Like Jager Burton, the Titans recently met with Miami offensive lineman James Brockermeyer. Brockermeyer is an experienced center who makes up for being slightly undersized with his high football IQ and solid technique.

Brockermeyer is the son of former NFL offensive tackle Blake Brockermeyer, so he has the NFL bloodlines. After the release of Cushenberry, the Titans are relatively thin at center, so it makes sense to take a late-round flier on a guy like Brockermeyer.

Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) scores a touchdown during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Titans made a big investment in wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency this offseason, but the unit could use more depth. Additionally, Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike are all 6'2" or less, so a receiver with size like Caldwell could be the perfect addition.

Caldwell measures in at 6'5" and 216 pounds. The Cincinnati product was a reliable redzone weapon in 2025, as he pulled in six touchdowns on the year. With Robinson and Ridley taking most of the defense's attention, Caldwell could sneakily contribute in a big way for the Titans.

North Carolina State CB Devon Marshall

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) blocks the ball away from Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

North Carolina State's Devon Marshall just seems like a corner who would play for Robert Saleh. Marshall is a ball hawk who isn't afraid to be physical. In fact, Marshall led all FBS corners in 2025 with 16 pass deflections.

Borgonzi had good luck with a cornerback late in the 2025 draft, so he may go back to that well. Marshall likely wouldn't start right away, but his versatility to play inside or out, matched with his physicality, make him an intriguing fit in the late rounds.

Tennessee DL Bryson Eason

Tennessee defensive lineman Bryson Eason (20) pressures Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during a college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans have remade the interior defensive line this offseason. T'Vondre Sweat was shipped out while John Franklin-Myers, Jordan Elliott, and Solomon Thomas were brought in. Saleh likes to rotate defensive lineman, though, and you can never have enough depth in the trenches.

Bryson Eason has a wealth of experience, having played parts of six seasons for the Tennessee Volunteers. Eason never developed much of a pass rush, but he's a tough run-stopper who fills gaps well. Learning behind Jeffery Simmons could do wonders for Eason, plus he gets to reunite with former Tennessee teammates Alontae Taylor and Hendon Hooker in Nashville.