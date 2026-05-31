Projecting Tennessee Titans' Depth Chart & 53-Man Roster Based on OTAs

It's hard to believe but it's already June. Free agency, the draft, rookie minicamp, and most OTAs have already happened, so it's almost time for football once again.

The Tennessee Titans, objectively, have been an interesting team to keep up with this offseason. The team made some nice moves in free agency and the draft, and there's plenty of optimism in the fanbase. After the draft, I did a 53-man roster and depth chart prediction. There have been some developments since then, though, so let's do another projection today based on what we've seen at OTAs.

Quarterback (2) : Cam Ward, Mitchell Trubisky

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In my post-draft prediction, I had the Titans keeping Ward, Trubisky, and Hendon Hooker. I was of the belief the team would trade Will Levis and Hooker would do enough to earn the QB3 spot. However, neither Levis nor Hooker have looked all that impressive at OTAs.

Trubisky hasn't even been at practice, so Levis and Hooker had a perfect opportunity to impress. Instead, it's only becoming more and more clear that there's no real QB2 competition. Ward and Trubisky are the quarterbacks.

Changes: Hendon Hooker OUT

Running Back (4): Tony Pollard, Nicholas Singleton, Tyjae Spears, Michael Carter

Pollard is clearly the starter, while Singleton and Spears will fight for RB2 snaps. Spears has been great at OTAs and is only helping his cause. Singleton is being brought along slowly, but he should force his way onto the field eventually.

I still have Carter getting the final running back spot for now. It'll be tough to beat out Kalel Mullins and Julius Chestnut, but Carter has the most experience.

Changes: None

Wide Receiver (6): Calvin Ridley, Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Xavier Restrepo

Tennessee Titans wide receivers Tyren Montgomery (19) and Carnell Tate (14) head back to the huddle during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I continue to be impressed with group. Tate has looked like everything Titans fans hoped for and has made several highlight-reel plays. Ayomanor has put on some muscle and seems to be in great shape. This is a deep receiver room and it's going to be extremely competitive for the final spot.

I've been predicting UDFA Tyren Montgomery to get the final WR spot all offseason. I still think he has a great chance, but since we're basing this projection on OTAs, I have to go with Xavier Restrepo. Restrepo has been great this offseason, making the most of his opportunities. Restrepo, Oliver, Montgomery, and K.J. Osborn are all good enough to get a roster spot.

Changes: Tyren Montgomery OUT, Xavier Restrepo IN

Tight End (4): Gunnar Helm, Daniel Bellinger, Kylen Granson, Jaren Kanak

Helm has made some great catches and looked the part so far this summer. Bellinger is a solid veteran next to Helm, and his familiarity with Brian Daboll's offense should make him a useful piece. It will be interesting to see if any changes happen in the back of the room. For now, I'm sticking with Granson and Kanak, but I wouldn't be surprised if David Martin-Robinson forced his way on.

Changes: None

Offensive Line (9): Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Jackson Slater, JC Latham, Veteran FA, Fernando Carmona, Pat Coogan, Aamil Wagner

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (77) prepares for a drill during an NFL football training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We're starting to get a clearer picture of what the starting line will look like. Schlottmann seems to be the favorite to land the starting center job, while Slater is my pick to win the right guard spot. I no longer think a Kevin Zeitler reunion is happening, but I do think the team could sign a veteran free agent swing tackle. I also think Wagner makes the team because the team doesn't want to risk losing him on waivers.

Changes: Aamil Wagner IN, Veteran FA IN, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson OUT, Kevin Zeitler OUT

Defensive End/EDGE (5): Jermaine Johnson II, Keldric Faulk, Femi Oladejo, Jacob Martin, Jaylen Harrell

We haven't seen anything so far that would make me change things here. Johnson will start on one edge while Faulk and Oladejo will battle it out for the other spot. Either way, Robert Saleh loves to rotate pass rushers, so all five who make the roster should see the field. For now, Harrell gets the final spot, but this is a possible waiver claim spot.

Changes: None

Defensive Tackle (5): Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott, Jackie Marshall

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates the fumble of New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This is my favorite group on the roster to talk about. The Titans' defensive line has the potential to be one of the best in the league in 2026. Simmons and Franklin-Myers are obviously the starters, and I think Thomas and Elliott are locks to make the team as well. The rookie Marshall hasn't had a ton of chances to make plays at OTAs, but the staff likes him, and he could develop into a solid rotational player.

Changes: None

Linebacker (5): Cedric Gray, Anthony Hill Jr., Cody Barton, Mohamoud Diabate, James Williams Sr.

Gray was a breakout star for the Titans a year ago, and Hill should start immediately as a second-round pick. Barton should be on the trade block, but if the Titans keep him, he'll be solid depth. Diabate is a good depth piece, and Williams contributes on special teams and can even play some nickel or safety if needed.

Changes: None

Cornerback (5): Cor'Dale Flott, Alontae Taylor, Marcus Harris, Joshua Williams, Latrell McCutchin Sr.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans brought in Flott and Taylor to start, and brought in Williams to be solid depth. McCutchin was one of my favorite UDFA signings and I still think he has a solid shot to make the team. The final spot will likely be between McCutchin and Micah Robinson. This is a top-heavy group, but the depth could end up being better than we think.

Changes: None

Safety (5): Amani Hooker, Kevin Winston Jr., Tony Adams, Bishop Fitzgerald, Kendell Brooks

Hooker and Winston will be the starters. Hooker has praised Winston a ton this offseason, which is good because we really need Winston to be a solid starter. Adams is a veteran with starting experience and Fitzgerald is another very impressive UDFA, and Brooks has caught my attention with a few pass breakups this summer.

Changes: Kendell Brooks IN

Specialists (3): Joey Slye (K), Tommy Townsend (P), Morgan Cox (LS)

Tennessee Titans place kicker Joey Slye (6) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No competition has been added at any of these positions, so it's more and more likely that these are the three specialists.

Changes: None