Titans UDFA Tracker: Every Signing and Undrafted Hidden Gems to Watch

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the Tennessee Titans came away with eight players. Now, we turn our attention to the players who didn't get drafted, as teams will make a dash to sign the best available players.

After the addition of the eight draft picks, the Titans roster now sits at 86 players. Teams are allowed a maximum roster size of 90, so the Titans only have four open spots. Obviously, the team will want to sign more than four UDFAs, so expect some of the guys at the bottom of the roster to be cut soon.

Last year, the Titans made a couple of interesting UDFA signings: wide receiver Xavier Restrepo and offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson. Both Restrepo and Crenshaw-Dickson are still on the roster, looking to make the team in 2026. It will be interesting to see if Mike Borgonzi can find some guys with staying power this go around as well.

The Titans did a fine job of filling needs during the draft. The wide receiver, EDGE, linebacker, and possibly center spots, could all have new starters, while solid depth was added elsewhere. Surprisingly, the Titans didn't draft a defensive back, so I'd expect a few UDFAs to be brought in there.

Now, let's identify some UDFAs I believe could be of interest to the Titans.

Notable UDFAs

QB Joey Aguilar

QB Diego Pavia

RB Le'Veon Moss

TE Michael Trigg

WR Jeff Caldwell

OL Diego Pounds

DL Bryson Eason

LB Deontae Lawson

EDGE Mason Reiger

CB Devon Marshall

S Louis Moore

Now, let's keep track of all the UDFAs the Titans bring in. Be sure to bookmark this page and check below through the next couple of days to see who the Titans have added.

Titans UDFA Tracker

Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team wide receiver Tyren Montgomery (7) of John Carroll runs after a catch during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The first name connected to the Titans after the draft is wide receiver Tyren Montgomery. The DIII John Carroll standout will sign with the Titans according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

#Titans are signing @JohnCarrollFB All-American wide receiver Tyren Montgomery to an undrafted deal, per a league source. Woodland College Park graduate didn't play football until college as he concentrated on basketball in high school. Now, Senior Bowl standout goes to #NFL — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 25, 2026

Montgomery offers an intriguing mix of size and speed as a slot receiver. The low level of competition probably caused him to go undrafted, but he held his own in the Senior Bowl and is capable of making 50/50 catches. It'll be interesting to see Montgomery battle and try to secure one of the final receiver spots.

Latrell McCutchin Sr., CB, Houston

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Titans surprsingly didn't add a defensive back in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they didn't wait long after to sign one. The team is reportedly signing Houston cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr

Sources: The #Titans intend to sign Houston CB Latrell McCutchin Sr. The deal is at its final stages. #NFLDraft



6-2, 191 CB who ran a 4.43 and jumped a 38.5" vertical. Nine PBUs in 2025. https://t.co/IkiZ5tw2yf — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 25, 2026

McCutchin is a tall, long corner who collected nine pass breakups last season. McCutchin has the athleticism to keep up on the outside, but he was inconsistent in coverage and will need to clean his technique up.

Still, McCutchin seemingly has a path to make the roster, considering the Titans didn't add any other defensive backs in the draft.

Jalen McMurray, DB, Tennessee

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jalen McMurray (6) celebrates his defensive play against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Titans are reportedly signing another defensive back, this time, Jalen McMurray from Tennessee.

Tennessee corner Jalen McMurray, a Gonzaga HS alum, joins #Titans on undrafted deal. Represented by Jimmy Halsell, a fellow Gonzaga alum — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 25, 2026

McMurray played all over the field in 2025, collecting 56 tackles, six tackles for loss, and two sacks. McMurray is undersized, which is likely why he went undrafted, but he's a high-energy guy who isn't afraid to make tackles. Another guy who could realistically fight his way on