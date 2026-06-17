Titans WR Chimere Dike: Second-Year Weapon Earns No. 21 Spot Ahead of 2026 Season

This week, we've been going over the top 25 most important Titans for the 2026 season. So far, we've listed Solomon Thomas, Elic Ayomanor, Anthony Hill Jr., and Tyjae Spears. Now, in the No. 21 spot, we're going with Chimere Dike.

Dike was a mid-round selection of the Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft, and I think it's safe to say he surpassed every expectation as a rookie. Dike ended up leading the league in all-purpose yards and earned First-Team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection. It's clear that Dike will continue to be valuable in 2026, so let's talk about why he's included.

Why Chimere Dike is Important

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Tennesee Titans receiver Chimere Dike (17) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dike was legitimately the best returner in the league in 2025, so it's pretty obvious why he's important. The Florida product is capable of taking it to the house every time the ball is in his hands and being able to flip the field is extremely important.

Dike has also looked great as a receiver this summer. Unlike some of the previous great returners in the league, Dike is actually capable of contributing on offense as well. He's a bit buried on the receiver depth chart, but he'll still be a reliable target in the slot for Cam Ward.

The Titans haven't had many weapons ever like Dike. His elite ability on special teams shouldn't be taken for granted, and it's clear to me he does enough to earn his place on this list.

Chimere Dike's Strengths and Weaknesses

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) takes the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

It's pretty easy to identify Dike's strengths and weaknesses at this point. Like fellow 2025 draftee Elic Ayomanor, drops are a big concern. Dike actually had more drops in college than touchdowns.

We know Dike struggled occasionally as a rookie receiver, but he has looked much better this summer. He's improving as a route-runner, and his playing speed has never been a concern. Dike's biggest strengths are his open-field speed and skills as a returner. We've already seen that Dike has All-Pro talent, so it will be exciting to see if he can replicate that production in 2026.

From what I've seen so far this summer, it definitely seems like Dike is improving. I doubt he'll ever be a high-volume receiver or a great contested catch guy, but he thrives in his role.

Why We Put Dike at No. 21

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It would be weird to not include a Pro Bowler/All-Pro in a top 25 list. Dike definitely deserves to be here after his incredible debut, and I think No. 21 is the perfect spot. Dike is young and should only get better, and he'll also move up in next year's list if he shows more as a receiver,

I just don't think Dike can be much higher on this list because he's not in position to affect winning all that much. Dike won't see a ton of snaps on offense because Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Carnell Tate are clearly ahead of him. The second-year player only gets a couple chances per game to affect things, which is why I have him down here.

Dike played at an All-Pro level in 2025, and the Titans still won only three games. Meanwhile, if an edge rusher, running back, or quarterback played at that level, it would definitely lead to more wins. Dike is awesome and deserves a spot, but I can't go much higher.