WATCH: Cam Ward Is a Star of Netflix's 'Quarterback' Season 3

Netflix just dropped the official trailer for Season 3 of Quarterback, and Titans fans have a real reason to circle July 14 on the calendar — franchise quarterback Cam Ward is one of the stars of the show.

Ward was the No. 1 overall pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2025, and his rookie year had plenty of ups and downs. But the flashes of brilliance he showed through all that turmoil, a coaching change, and a thin supporting cast were exactly why the Titans bet the franchise on him.

Cam Ward and Who Else?

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ward shares the spotlight with three other quarterbacks: Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Joe Flacco, who was traded midseason to the Cincinnati Bengals. The series, produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, follows all four across the 2025 NFL season.

For context, here are the featured quarterbacks from the first two seasons:

Season 1 featured Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Kirk Cousins (then with the Vikings), and former Titan Marcus Mariota (then with the Falcons).

Season 2 featured Cousins again (this time in Atlanta), Joe Burrow (Bengals), and Jared Goff (Lions).

Season 3 has a genuinely interesting angle, with Daniels and Ward representing the next wave, while Mayfield — a former No. 1 pick himself who reinvented his career as a late-blooming leader in Tampa — and the well-traveled Flacco bring the veteran contrast. Flacco has pretty much seen it all dating back to his Baltimore days.

The First Real Look at Cam Ward

Here's why this matters for Tennessee fans. Outside of the Titans truthers who follow the team obsessively, most of the football world doesn't really know Cam Ward yet. He likes to keep his head down, fly under the radar, and let the work do the talking. This show is the rest of the world's chance to actually get to know him.

Part of the trailer showed Ward saying, "We expect to win, we don't need to celebrate." That line is the epitome of Ward's mindset.

And make no mistake — Ward likes to talk on the field. Go back to one of his very first practices as a rookie and the war of words he had with Jeffery Simmons right out of the gate. That moment told you everything: this is a kid who won't back down, even at the highest level, even as a first-year player.

Fresh Start, New Weapons

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) talks with the media post practice during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The timing couldn't be better to fire the fan base up. Ward enters his second season with an entirely new coaching regime and a roster that's been reloaded with offensive weapons built around him — including No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate and free-agent wideout Wan'Dale Robinson, who arrived from the Giants on a four-year deal worth up to $78 million.

Soon, it'll be time to tune in. Get your popcorn ready.