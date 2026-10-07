Why the Titans Will Beat the Texans in Week 5, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

Week 5 is almost as big a game for the Tennessee Titans' opponent as it is for the Titans themselves. The Houston Texans come to Nashville with an equal 0-4 record, only they've already dropped an AFC South competition to the Indianapolis Colts.

The last remaining drop of optimism for either of these teams could be on the line this coming Sunday. Robert Saleh and his staff should be swinging for the fences to get Tennessee in the victory column here before it's far too late.

As has become a weekly tradition, I'm back with one reason why the Titans will beat the Texans, one reason they won't, as well as my own prediction. We'll start with the (potentially) good news.

Will: Carnell Tate spurs an offensive breakthrough

In a game that I expect could be decided by an offensive hot streak on either side, the Titans' best chance to come out with a win originates in Carnell Tate. The rookie pass-catcher had the biggest game of his young career in Week 4.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) during pre-game warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Tennessee continues to look this way, and Cam Ward gets in a rhythm, perhaps Tate will finally get into the end zone and open things up on that side of the ball. Ward's 222 passing yards against the Ravens last week were a season-high for him, too. The momentum is here.

It helps that the Texans have one of the worst pass defenses in the league through one month of football. FOX Sports has Houston listed down at in the league 28th in that category, having allowed six passing scores and an average of 260 yards per contest.

Saleh's defense has been (mostly) reliable for weeks now. That defense will have to once again somewhat contain an elite offense, but it's more on Brian Daboll's group to catch up now and make the most of their chances.

If they can lean into their budding rookie in Week 5, maybe we'll finally see that unit pull even. Maybe.

Won't: C.J. Stroud, Texans' stay too hot to handle

This is the flip side of the offensive battle. In spite of their defeat vs. the Dallas Cowboys last week, QB C.J. Stroud and the Texans' offense put up 30 points. That's the second time this season Houston has eclipsed the 30-point mark.

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Tennessee falls behind, it will likely be due to Stroud and his cast of playmakers staying hot. With star WR Nico Collins back from injury, the Texans are primed for another scoring barrage in Week 5. Stroud threw for 347 yards, two scores, and no interceptions against Dallas.

Even given an uptick in offensive production for the Titans, the last thing Tennessee wants to do is get into a shootout with Houston. However, the Texans appear most comfortable with that outcome. Stroud's showing from Week 4 if all the evidence you need.

Ideally, the Titans limit the air attack and make the Texans try and beat them on the ground. That's where my prediction comes in.

Prediction: Titans win, 24-21

Call me optimistic, call me plain old silly, but I have the Titans winning this one. For the conspiracy theorists, it was Week 5 last season that Tennessee secured their first win after an 0-4 start. But the best of the Titans' offense this season suggests they have a real shot here.

The boys in baby blue and white are also returning back home for the first time in two weeks. It's a division rivalry game (the first this year for the Titans) and, simply, Saleh and his team have more to lose. Where the Texans could be barreling toward a reset, Tennessee is clawing to get out of one.

Immediate results matter more right now for the Titans. I'll take that ever-elusive Carnell Tate score, a good enough game from Cam Ward, and, in the end, a tight Tennessee victory.

If things do pan out this way, you can expect the home team to finally break away from their predictable one-man backfield show. You can also expect Stroud to throw for less than 300 yards. If those details stack up, well... we'll see.