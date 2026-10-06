The 1 Coaching Decision Robert Saleh Continues to Make That is Holding Titans Back

All things considered, Robert Saleh can't be entirely blamed for the Tennessee Titans' shortcomings. We've noted time and time again that he inherited perhaps the worst rebuild in the NFL; it was always going to take more than a couple of games to undo what Brian Callahan did to this franchise.

He isn't without flaw, though. Saleh's game management has taken a few hits in the public arena already this season, but more than anything else, I'm confused by one personnel choice he's made for three straight weeks now.

Why is Cody Barton still playing over Cedric Gray? Against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, Gray was on the field for just 28 (45.9%) of defensive snaps. Barton, on the other hand, notched 50 (82%). Not only was Cedric Gray better than Barton last season, but he's seemingly completely healthy right now.

Gray missed Week 1 due to an untimely UTV accident. He still nearly played vs. the Jets, before ultimately failing to clear concussion protocol. Since then, it's almost like one of the league's leading tacklers from last season disappeared from this roster.

Aug 4, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) and linebacker Cody Barton (50) goes through drills during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To make matters worse, Barton is struggling in his wake. Even compared to rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr., Barton's role at MIKE looks contestable at best.

Saleh's reason for holding Gray is unclear

You'd think there's a reason for Saleh's insistence on Gray being held to a complimentary role, but such a reason hasn't been made clear. Gray is making plays in his limited time, exhibiting the same nose for the football that earned him a hefty share of snaps in the 2025 season.

According to Pro Football Reference, Gray was in play for 86.9% of Tennessee's defensive snaps.

Saleh praised Gray when asked about this discrepancy following Week 4's defeat, saying that the LB does "a good job in the run game and pass game." He ultimately threw a softball, pinning it on Barton/Hill being a good combination in the nickel defense.

The Titans' head coach also noted that as Tennessee leans into the dime defense, in which only one LB is on the field, snap counts at the position naturally fall. "Overall, percentage wise, it's going to be similar," Saleh finished, forecasting a similar situation moving forward.

Per PFF, Gray has a higher overall rating than Barton (68.8 to 66.5), and is only six tackles shy of the veteran (14 to 8) in spite of their massive snap differential. Barton simply doesn't fit the younger, more aggressive profile that the Titans' defense is quickly taking on.

Not only is this call a head-scratcher from Saleh, but it also appears pointless. The longer is takes to return Gray to the field more regularly, the more Saleh's own unit will suffer as a result.