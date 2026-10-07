Titans Winners and Losers After First Quarter of 2026 NFL Season

We're now essentially one quarter into the 2026 NFL season. Objectively, things could not be going any worse under Robert Saleh, at least as far as wins and losses go. The Tennessee Titans are 0-4, and look nearly identical to their despised franchise-reset state from last season.

Yet, there are things for Titans fans to hold out hope for. Between quick rookie developments and late arrivals, multiple players are starting to take leaps toward becoming reliable, even winning pieces for Tennessee.

On the flip side, there are a couple of assets heading in the opposite direction. Here are the biggest winners and losers from the Titans' first four games.

Winner: Anthony Hill Jr.

Anthony Hill Jr., the Titans' second-round rookie LB, is third in the NFL in total tackles with 42. He's stepped into a debatable LB room and turned it into one of Tennessee's defensive strengths when he's on the field - now, that's most of the time.

Hill has consistently topped the charts in our rookie power rankings. Before Week 4, Hill held the crown as the NFL's leading tackler. Mind you, he's four games into his professional career.

Say what you will about Saleh's job so far, but the coach clearly has a one-of-one mind for defensive talent and development. Hill is a peak example of that process, and goes down as a huge winner for the Titans so far.

Loser: Tyjae Spears

Less excitingly, backup RB Tyjae Spears makes an unfortunate addition to the losers column through four contests.

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) is stopped by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Tony Pollard in the final year of his contract and Spears entering this season fully healthy, 2026 appeared like the prime window for Spears to eventually take up lead-back duties. Up to this point, he's been on and off the field, and unreliable even in a secondary role.

Having been questionable with an ankle injury for two straight weeks now, Spears' impact has dwindled down to almost nothing despite playing through it. He's got just 15 carries for 65 yards this year.

In the receiving game, where Spears tends to thrive, just five receptions for 40 yards. Pollard being treated like a workhorse isn't working for the Titans, but Spears hasn't done enough to confidently pose himself as a replacement.

Winner: Carnell Tate

Alongside the aforementioned Hill, Carnell Tate has come on strong in his first NFL campaign. The rookie wide receiver is fresh off a breakout performance that only seems to signal more growth.

Tate went for 145 yards on nine receptions vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. He leads Tennessee in receptions (22), targets (32) and receiving yards (268). PFF has Tate with the second most contested catches at a 100% rate in the league, at 6/6.

The fourth overall pick has long arrived in an offense that is far from complete. If Cam Ward fully figures it out, Tate could find himself in superstar conversations sooner rather than later.

Loser: Cam Ward

Speaking of Ward, the second-year signal caller finds himself on the negative side of this list. He's not had a bad season necessarily, but the standard is higher for him than anyone on this team.

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ward has thrown three touchdowns to two interceptions this season. His 63% completion rate thus far shows little improvement to last season, and worries about his footwork and decision-making continue to overshadow the wins.

PFF rankings see Ward in the league's bottom 10 in overall grade, passing yards, and passing scores. His best game came against the Ravens last week, and even that resulted in a loss that saw the Titans playing from behind the entire time.

As young, star-making pieces rise around him, the pressure for Ward to improve with them gets greater. The QB simply isn't there yet, and ringing alarm bells aren't far off if he doesn't find a way to succeed.

Winner: JC Latham

Finally, third-year T JC Latham has elevated into truly elite status on the offensive line. After a so-so first two seasons, the Alabama alumni's numbers are now an undeniable marker of his growth.

Latham has an astonishing 0% sack/QB hit rate this season. Saleh said prior to Week 4 that Latham is having a Pro-Bowl worthy season up to this point, and the T only helped his case vs. Baltimore. He might be the best protector on this Titans team right now.

With no sacks allowed through four games and one of the best island (one on one) win rates in the NFL, Latham deserves a spot as a winner here. Ward's life has been made a whole lot easier by Latham, and he's a piece that Tennessee must now prioritize keeping around in the long run.