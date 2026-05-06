Biggest Winners, Losers Following Titans' 2026 NFL Draft

Now that we're a few weeks removed from the 2026 NFL Draft, we have a pretty good idea of what the Titans' roster is going to look like in 2026.

The team did an admirable job of strengthening the weak spots around the roster and adding reinforcements. However, when new players are added, that obviously affects players who were already on the roster.

Today, let's identify which veterans are winners and which are losers following the draft.

Winners

Cam Ward

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Simmons-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Denny Simmons-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

There's no question Cam Ward is a huge winner coming out of the draft. The Titans used the No. 4 pick on wide receiver Carnell Tate, which should mean Ward now has a true No. 1 receiver. Then, the team added an intriguing running back in Nicholas Singleton and a couple of promising offensive linemen.

Most mock drafts had the Titans selecting a defender with the No. 4 pick, but clearly, they valued improving Ward's supporting cast more. Without drafting Tate, the Titans would've entered 2026 with Calvin Ridley and Wan'Dale Robinson as the top pass-catchers. That still would have been better than the 2025 options, but Tate has the potential to be a truly elite receiver.

Marcus Harris

Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans spent a decent chunk of money on cornerbacks in free agency, adding Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor. However, both of those players are outside corners, and nobody was added to play the nickel.

Then, during the draft, the Titans didn't select a single defensive back. Even the undrafted free agents who were brought in that seemingly have a shot to make the roster are boundary corners. This leaves 2025 sixth-round pick Marcus Harris entrenched as the starter for now. Harris outperformed expectations and had a solid rookie season, but it was still a bit surprising to see no competition of note added.

Any time you're a late-round pick and a replacement isn't drafted, it's a win.

Tony Pollard

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Tony Pollard is another veteran who clearly came out of the draft as a winner. For weeks, the Titans were considered a lock to draft Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. However, the Arizona Cardinals selected Love before the Titans got on the clock, and the Titans didn't add a running back until the fifth round.

I like Nicholas Singleton, but he's a mid-round pick coming off an injury. Pollard is unquestionably still the starter, barring something unforeseen. If Love would have been the pick, Pollard could have found himself on the trade block or even could have been released. Instead, the veteran will seemingly get one more year as the team's lead back.

Losers

Cody Barton

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) can’t haul in an interception after the ball bounced off the turf during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's hard not to see Cody Barton as a loser after the Titans drafted Anthony Hill Jr. in the second round. Even if Barton remains on the roster, it seems inevitable that his snaps will be drastically reduced in 2026.

There's a possibility, and could even be probable, that Hill beats out Barton for the starting linebacker job. In that case, I wouldn't be surprised if Barton is released or traded at some point. The veteran has one more year on his contract after 2026, so if he's not in the long-term plans, it makes sense to move on. Barton was penciled in as a starter in 2025, and that won't be the case in 2026.

Elic Ayomanor

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) rushes for yards during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elic Ayomanor had a decent rookie season and actually had the best numbers of any Titans' wide receiver. However, that's more a product of the lackluster group than anything else. Calvin Ridley and Wan'Dale Robinson will be starters due to being high-paid veterans, and Tate will obviously start after being a first-round pick.

This leaves Ayomanor as the WR4 in the best-case scenario. That doesn't even factor in All-Pro Chimere Dike, Bryce Oliver, Xavier Restrepo, or talented UDFA Tyren Montgomery, among others. Ayomanor will be on the team and will probably even play a good bit, but his snaps and production will likely take a hit.

EDGE Femi Oladejo

Tennessee Titans linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (7) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Elic Ayomanor, Femi Oladejo was a rookie in 2025 who immediately was thrust into a large role. Unfortunately, though, Oladejo suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6 and never got a real chance to prove he belongs. Now, entering his sophomore campaign, he has to deal with Jermaine Johnson II and Keldric Faulk being ahead of him on the depth chart.

Considering the Titans traded back into the first round for Faulk, he will play a large role in 2026. Oladejo could theoretically be the third pass rusher and still see plenty of time, but it's hard to imagine him as a starter. Veteran Jacob Martin should also factor into the plans on the edge after he racked up 5.5 sacks with the Washington Commanders last season.