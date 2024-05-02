Titans Decline Caleb Farley's Fifth-Year Option
NASHVILLE — Another reminder of how the National Football League can be a tough business came for a Tennessee Titans cornerback.
AllTitans is able to confirm a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the Titans will not exercize the team's option on Caleb Farley’s contract for the 2025 season.
Farley was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but his career was delayed due to a back injury. After finally getting on the field, he suffered a torn ACL, which cut short his rookie season. Unfortunately, he was unable to play during the 2023 season due to further back problems. Since being drafted, he has only played 12 games.
Carthon told reporters in February during the NFL Combine that he thought Farley, whose contract is fully guaranteed for the upcoming season, would still have a chance to make the roster.
"I think the big thing for Caleb is being able to turn it loose, and feel comfortable," Carthon told reporters in Indianapolis. "Trust me, there's nobody that wants to be out there more than him, and I've had conversations with him throughout last season, throughout this offseason even. He has been in town, and he's been working. He wants the opportunity to show people that he can be healthy, and we want to give him as much leeway and as much space to do that and finally get him on the field."
Carthon's comments were before the team signed Chidobe Awuzie, L'Jarius Sneed, and drafted Jarvis Brownlee in the fifth-round of the 2024 NFL Draft. There's no reason to cut Farley, but if he's going to make the team he's got a lot of work to do.
