Titans Linked to Two Free Agent QBs
Regardless of what they do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans will have to make a crucial decision at quarterback this offseason.
Whether that's give Will Levis another chance, draft a potential franchise signal-caller or sign a new quarterback in free agency, the team will be face with a future-altering choice.
If the Titans end up going the free agency route, there's two names that are being linked to Tennessee.
ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano recently listed the Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold and Pittsburgh Steelers' Justin Fields as two quarterbacks that could be options for the Titans to sign in free agency if they trade down or move on from the Levis experience. Tennessee could certainly still look to draft a quarterback in 2025, but there's a growing sense that Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders aren't worth taking with the No. 1 selection.
"There is still a long way to go until April's draft and a lot of evaluations to make before then, but I've talked to multiple people who think the Titans could trade out of the top pick and look for their QB solution elsewhere," Graziano wrote. "That could mean either another shot for Will Levis or adding young free agent such as Sam Darnold or Justin Fields."
Darnold experienced a career resurgence in 2024, leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record in the regular season in the franchise's first year without Kirk Cousins. Minnesota had a 14-2 record heading into Week 18's division-deciding matchup against the Detroit Lions, which marked the first of back-to-back poor performances from Darnold before a playoff exit in the NFC Wild Card round.
As a result of his questionable play at the end of the season, there's rumblings that the Vikings and other teams will be hesitant to give Darnold a new long-term deal. He finished the year 361 of 545 passing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
As for Fields, he began the season as Pittsburgh's starter with Russell Wilson still working his way back from injury. He finished 2024 with six starts in 10 games while going 106 of 161 passing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one pick along with 62 carries for 289 yards and five more scores.
Following an up-and-down career with the Chicago Bears, Fields showed promise in his first year with the Steelers before handing the reins over to Wilson.
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!