Former Titans HC Named Favorite for Jets Job
The New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday, and a former Tennessee Titans coach is already being viewed as a potential replacement.
Our own Evan Massey penned a piece outlining how Vrabel would be a great fit for the Jets, and apparently, Vrabel to New York is gaining some steam.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports listed five potential candidates for the Jets' head-coaching job, and Vrabel was second on the list behind Bill Belichick.
"The 2021 NFL Coach of the Year found himself on the outside looking in this offseason after being fired by the Tennessee Titans following a second straight losing season," Dajani wrote. "Vrabel went 54-45 during his six seasons as Tennessee's lead man, won the AFC South twice and made the AFC Championship game in his second season with the Titans."
Vrabel is currently serving as an assistant for the Cleveland Browns.
The Jets are currently rolling with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as their interim head coach, and he may certainly get a shot to keep the job the rest of the way here.
But if things go south or simply don't go too well with Ulbrich at the helm, New York will definitely be searching for a new candidate during the offseason, and Vrabel could absolutely represent a possibility.
Vrabel did a terrific job during his time in Tennessee, but over the last couple of years of his tenure in Music City, things appeared to get stale.
Of course, that could have been more of an issue with player personnel rather than Vrabel himself.
Given that the Jets are a strong defensive ballclub, bringing in Vrabel would definitely make sense. Gang Green has lost two games in a row to fall to 2-3 on the season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!