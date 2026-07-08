Travis Kelce Drops Sweet Taylor Swift Mention in First ‘New Heights’ Episode After Their Wedding

The Kelces are having a grand ol’ summer this NFL offseason, and that includes the newly initiated member of their happy podcasting family: Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got married last week in what one can only imagine was a beautiful ceremony—the wedding was held at the closed-roof venue of NYC’s famous sports arena, Madison Square Garden, and very little has been made public about the nuptials.

On Wednesday in a new episode of New Heights, Travis and Jason Kelce dropped the season four finale episode featuring the one and only Tom Brady, during which the football-ing men talked a lot about football. Here’s the full clip for those who want to hear about Brady’s Gronk, Randy Moss and Belichick stories.

For those more interested in America’s royal wedding—well, you’re out of luck. Travis barely mentioned his wife or any details about his wedding in his casual conversations with Jason, and it’s unclear exactly when the episode was filmed, anyway.

But the Chiefs star did include a sweet tidbit about his proposal to Swift, which took place after the pop star appeared alongside him on a record-breaking New Heights episode back in August 2025.

“Ending the season with Tom Brady, pretty epic. Starting it with Taylor, pretty epic. And like during that recording the entire time, I’m planning, like, I’m gonna ask this woman to marry me after this,” Travis said. “Those are probably two other really cool moments of this season. Obviously the beginning of it with Taylor is the one I’ll remember forever.”

“Obviously the beginning of it with Taylor is the one I’ll remember forever.” ♥️ pic.twitter.com/pJ1jTxXpAm — 🏈👑❤️‍🔥 | fan acct. (@tayvishazetoo) July 8, 2026

That confirms one widely-circulated fan rumor, which posited that Kelce popped the question to Swift immediately following their joint podcast episode.

Roughly two weeks after Swift surprised the world with her podcasting debut on New Heights, the couple announced they were happily engaged. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote in the caption of their Instagram post.

Recapping Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding at Madison Square Garden

Fast forward a year later, and Travis has officially tied the knot with the woman of his dreams (he should be so lucky). The two were wed on July 3 inside MSG, according to Swift’s publicist Tree Paine. Adam Sandler officiated the union; Jason served as Travis’s best man while Austin Swift served as Taylor’s man of honor. There were no bridesmaids or groomsmen.

The wedding guest list was... long, to say the least. Several NFL stars and broadcasters secured an invite, including Kelce’s new and old Chiefs teammates as well as the likes of Joe Buck, Pat McAfee, Erin Andrews and Brady. At least one person in the sports industry, Charles Barkley, politely declined because he “thought it was going to be a crap show.” Music stars Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks also reportedly performed during the wedding.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany shared outfit photos on social media from the fairly hush-hush event, and Kelce’s coach Andy Reid was seen getting fitted for a suit prior to the wedding, too. Reid later confirmed that Sandler officiated the wedding and revealed a piece of the comedy legend’s advice to the newlyweds: “‘Keep kissing.’ In its simplest form,” Reid said, via The Deseret News. “That’s a good thing. It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss or your wife gives you a kiss. And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to. Knock it out, and you won’t have any problems.”

As for what’s next, football-wise: Reid, Mahomes and Kelce will look to bounce back from last year’s disappointing 6-11 Chiefs season in what may very likely be Kelce’s swan song in Kansas City. Their first preseason game is against the Rams on Aug. 15, and they’ll open the regular season against the rival Broncos on Sept. 14. Kelce’s already gotten one ring—can he end his NFL career with one more?

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