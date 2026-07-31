The Cowboys Are VERY Confident in Their Offense

We got to move to Dallas, Albert.

This, uh, I'm gonna botch this, but Dak Prescott and the offense are calling this the greatest offense there was or something like that.

There is, I think the greatest, uh, it's gaudy, right?

G O T I, greatest offense there is.

Is that it?

Greatest offense there is.

I, I'm, I'm so bought in, and what's crazy about it is.

I am to the point where, and you can go back and read what I said about Jerry Jones after the Micah Parsons trade last year.

It's the meanest thing I've said about someone over the age of 80 in my life.

And he is like one more.

He's one more decent personnel move away from making me think that this was a master stroke.

Yeah, and, and then I think that the Cowboys could go to the Super Bowl.

That's insane.

I can't believe we're here, but here we are.

Yeah, I mean, part of the risk with the training camp trip is drinking the Kool-Aid everywhere, you know what I mean?

I've tried it.

Yeah, I try to be careful with that, um, but it's hard not to get excited watching them, and I had a really interesting conversation with Dak Prescott yesterday about this and leaning into Super Bowl expectations, and they're not running from it.

Like this is intentional, like they.

I, I think he, Dak realizes he's not gonna get a million shots at this, you know, and he's now going into his 11th year.

And, you know, you understand, I think, you know, when you get, when these guys get further into their careers, they understand how precious every chance is.

And like I, I, I , I think they sort of view it as like they're, they're reverse of the Texans, right?

Like if they can just be pretty good on defense, the offense has a chance.

To be the basis of a championship team, you know, so, uh, you know, it's, it's gonna take some things coming together, of course, like left tackle is a big one.

Can they get Tyler Geiton to play like a first-round pick?

Um, and he's fighting with Nate Thomas for that spot now, and, you know, that's, that's an intentional thing.

Um, Jaden Blue is somebody like that, you know, if he comes along and, you know, um, you know, that with, with, with Jake Ferguson, they've got like a layer of, of second-level, um, you know, weapons to go behind CD Lamb and George Pickens, and then defensively, there are a lot of questions, but there's also talent on that side of the ball.

Um, but I just watched the rhythm and the tempo that they were practicing with, it looked It just looks good for that early in camp, you know, they're only in their 2nd day, and it looked like the team was very, very locked in.

The Dallas Cowboys have catnip for me.

Oh, by the way, they ran sprint.

They ran sprints after practice too.

I forgot to post that on my Instagram, but I, that, that took me back.

Be still, be still my beating heart.

Um, oh my God.

All right.

Isn't that this is, this is catnip for me.

Do you remember, do you remember as a kid dreading the end of practice because that was when the coach was gonna blow his whistle and you have to go back and go back to the goal line and uh .

And if you, and if you didn't run, if you didn't run the 10 of them good, then you have to run 12 or 14.

We used to, me and my friend John would run like this with our middle finger out facing the coach who kept blowing the whistle.

Uh, that was, and we did sprints, we did sit-ups, uh, we did hills.

Oh my God, it's a nightmare.

I just went back to my old high school.

The hills that we ran for practice.

Uh, got developed into like this state of the art, uh, stands for like a all season, uh, uh, softball field, and I was just like, there goes the toughness, you know, there goes the, uh, there goes the toughness.

Um, the, yeah, this had, like, I remember, I can still remember, like, yeah, like it, I have trauma from it, but like, I still remember the conditioning from 2 a days we called them doubles back then, but It was Like, I think it was 850 yard sprints, a lap around the field, 750 yard sprints, a lap around the field all the way down to 1, it was brutal.

Um, and I also remember.

We, so we had been the dominant team in our league, and then when I got into high school, Acton Boxborough, which was our archrival, Wound up, you know, they, they had kind of taken the mantle, and they won 23 games in the league in a row.

They had 23 game league streak, and we had to do every day that week, we had to do 23 up downs every day at the end of practice that week.

And we snap it.

So we did wind up winning the league.

How about that, right.

I don't remember.

I don't remember.

I don't remember a single thing I learned in a classroom in high school and I just rattled all that off from football.

I mean, I think that's why we do what we do for a living.

Uh, we're both kind of in tune, uh, to what was happening out on the football field.

Um, I can say anything I want sitting here.

I mean, I love Clayton Adams.

I think he's a future head coach.

I think Christian Parker, I mean, I've had him pegged for the head coaching seat for a while.

I thought that Brian Schottenheimer's hired well.

I thought they did a great job on the personnel front here, but what are you seeing?

Like, what, what strikes you in training camp as you, uh, as you make your way through these United States?

Well, I think the Cowboys have a right to have high expectations, um.

You know, again, like I've only seen, you know, now I'm at 4 teams, um.

I, I'd say like the biggest thing that stuck out so far, Connor, like, now I have high expectations for the Cowboys, um, higher than when I went there.

I think their division is wide open, you know, I think any of the four teams could win that division, um, which is exciting, you know, um, and those are all like , you know, obviously brand name teams for the NFL.

Um, Uh, uh, what stuck out so far, my biggest impression so far is it's so obvious why the Seahawks won the Super Bowl , and I hate to go back to that, but it's just the depth and balance and how good they are across the board and how many players they have that are still ascending, and so, that's sort of what I take away.

Now, I'm excited to see what that looks like juxtaposed against like the Rams, you know, when I get to go see the Rams today, but Uh, that will be the big one, you know, and I, and I think like the, the expectations, like you said, for the Cowboys are well placed.

Now, What are their edge rushers look like, you know, they're very optimistic about where Sean Gary is, Donovan Ezak, who's coming back off an injury.

Um, what are their corners look like?

Like they've got real questions on defense, but The offense has a chance to be really, really, really good, and I think leaning into the expectations like Dax said something to me along the lines of like, everyone's gonna put these expectations on us anyway.

Everybody's gonna be talking about us anyway, so why don't we just lean into it now, you know, talk about yourselves that way, yeah.

Yeah.

I just think everything is so set up.

I mean, with Pickens on the franchise tag, and he knows he's got to be a good soldier here to get the long-term deal.

Dak is still the right age.

The offensive, like, you know, sometimes Super Bowls are like a kismet situation where everything kind of comes together at the right moment.

I think the Dallas Cowboys are a 10 to 12 win team.

I do.

And I don't know, but my other question to you is this, and try to be, uh, as, uh, non-biased as possible.

Caleb Downs in this defense, what do you think, uh, he's gonna do?

How did he look?

How does he change the complexion of this whole thing?

So, it's interesting because I, I would say they had an underrated addition at safety in bringing in Jalen Thompson.

And Jalen Thompson is a really good player for Arizona, and that flew under the radar, but I thought that was a big ad, and I think what Christian Parker has now with Downs and Thompson is two versatile pieces that he can do whatever he wants with, you know, um , and I think like the other thing about it that is interesting is they feel, and this is something that both, you know, Shoddy and Dak brought up to me, is part of the reason why they're embracing the expectations is they feel like they've got a locker room that can handle it and people made fun of.

Shoddy last year for saying I'm trying to build the best culture in sports.

It's really reflected in who they've acquired, you know, Kenny Clarke, Quentin Williams, Jalen Thompson.

Like these are all really good guys, um, and I mean nothing against Micah Parsons, but I think it's sort of, it's changed the makeup of the team, you know, and Dak even said this to me like it's, and, and, and shoddy too, like Dax's had to be the voice for that locker room for a long time.

And there have been moments this offseason when the leadership has gotten to a point now where Dak was gonna say something, and someone else said it instead, and he was kind of like, oh, all right, like, I'll let him talk.

You know what I mean?

Like he, there's just the infrastructure of the, the locker room is in a , in a really good place, and I, I think that plays into the whole thing with the expectations too is like, you know, if you're the quarterback, you're the coach, that team, you're not gonna You know, you're not gonna lean into those expectations if you don't think you have a group of players that can handle it, and they think that they have that.