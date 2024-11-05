Christian Darrisaw undergoes successful surgery to repair ACL, MCL
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw underwent successful surgery on Monday, the team announced, to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Now Darrisaw begins the long road to recovery.
Darrisaw exited the Vikings' game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 24 after getting his leg rolled up while he was blocking late in the second quarter of the Thursday night game. Just a day later, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed that Darrisaw's injury would be season ending as the star left tackle tore both the ACL and MCL in his left knee.
Darrisaw was playing like one of the best left tackles in football before going down with the injury. The Vikings made sure to lock him up long term before the season, signing him to a four-year, $113 million extension this offseason.
Darrisaw's injury was certainly a blow for the Vikings, who acquired Cam Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars to fill the void left by Darrisaw's injury. Robinson started at left tackle in Sunday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts.
The surgery to repair Darrisaw's ACL and MCL Monday took place at Twin Cities Orthopedics and was led by Vikings head team physician, Dr. Chris Larson, the team said. The Vikings will continue to provide updates on his status going forward.