Hockenson, Risner, Cashman injury updates with Rams just 72 hours away
We're 24 hours removed from a thriller between the Vikings and Lions and only a little more than 72 hours from kickoff between the Vikings and Rams, so while Minnesota is still rinsing itself off after the 31-29 loss to Detroit, they're already prepping for the Thursday night battle in Los Angeles.
Health questions are always paramount when teams play on short rest and that will be the case for both teams. We know that wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to return after missing the last three weeks with an ankle injury. For Minnesota, head coach Kevin O'Connell isn't quite ready to guarantee the season debut for tight end T.J. Hockenson and guard Dalton Risner.
"Yeah, it's early. We'll make that determination these next couple days," O'Connell said Monday. "Very much a possibility."
Risner could suit up at right guard in place of Ed Ingram, who has struggled mightily in pass protection grades issued weekly by Pro Football Focus.
Hockenson's return from a torn ACL suffered Dec. 24 last year woudl give quarter Sam Darnold another dangerous weapon, which is much-needed considering the Vikings have scored only three offensive touchdowns over the past 10 quarters.
There appears to be a slim chance inside linebacker Blake Cashman plays. He missed the game against Detroit with a turf toe injury and if he doesn't play Thursday night he could be back for Week 9 on Sunday Night Football against the Colts.
"He's progressing. Coming along from that toe in a way where I don't know if he'll be available or not yet, as far as the estimations on his workload via the fact that we're taking the tempo down on practices and the workload as we prep for Thursday," O'Connell said when asked about Cashman. "If we can have him, great. If not, I do feel very positive about the Colts game for sure. I'm not in a place yet to rule him out quite yet."