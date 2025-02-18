5 Vikings free agents make top 50 list—and 4 are projected to leave
Five key players from the 14-win Minnesota Vikings have landed spots on a list of the 50 best free agents, each with a suggested "best fit" destination in free agency. Of these five Vikings, four are projected to fit best with other teams.
The five: quarterback Sam Darnold, running back Aaron Jones, tackle Cam Robinson, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., and safety Cam Bynum.
Bynum is the only one whose "best fit" is staying with the Vikings.
"The Vikings should keep Bynum, one of their rising defensive backs who has been productive under coordinator Brian Flores. A glider over the top who can also play downhill in the alleys, Bynum has 233 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups over his past two seasons in Minnesota," the article says.
The best fits for the others?
- Darnold: Las Vegas Raiders
- Robinson: Los Angeles Rams
- Murphy: Las Vegas Raiders
- Jones: Denver Broncos
Darnold is ranked No. 6 in the top 50 and it's the latest reputable speculation linking him to the Raiders. Previously, the likes of Adam Schefter, Mike Florio and Albert Breer have connected the Darnold-to-Vegas dots.
Robinson is ranked 15th, while Murphy is 19th and Jones is 33rd.
Outside of Bynum, none of the players ranked in the top 50 are considered "best fits" for the Vikings.
More: Draft, free agency 'dream scenario' for Vikings is unveiled by experts
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.