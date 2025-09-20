Inside The Vikings

NFL takes no action against Falcons for possible hip-drop tackle on J.J. McCarthy

Adam Uren

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) speaks with Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The NFL has taken no action against the Atlanta Falcons in relation to a possible hip-drop tackle that may have injured J.J. McCarthy last Sunday.

The league released its weekly notice of fines on Saturday, and there was no punishment for Atlanta after a tackle that Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is convinced caused the high ankle sprain that has put McCarthy out for at least one week.

The play where it happened, per O'Connell, was a 2nd and 20 late in the third quarter. McCarthy wound up scrambling for 16 yards, but at the end of the play, he had his right ankle rolled up on by Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss. The footage arguably appears to show Ellis making an illegal hip-drop tackle, which went unpenalized in the moment.

Per the NFL, a hip-drop tackle occurs when "a defender wraps up a ball carrier and rotates or swivels his hips, unweighting himself and dropping onto ball carrier’s legs during the tackle."

The tackle was outlawed ahead of the 2024 season as it was considered to be causing too many injuries.

McCarthy is missing at least Sunday's visit of the Cincinnati Bengals to U.S. Bank Stadium, with backup quarterback. Carson Wentz standing in.

It's not yet clear whether McCarthy will miss the Vikings' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin in Week 4 and the game against the Cleveland Browns in London in Week 5.

It was reported this week that McCarthy was in a walking boot, but O'Connell said this was a precaution and he has since stopped wearing it.

On Friday, head coach Kevin O'Connell revealed that McCarthy has shed the walking boot, which the Vikings coach called a "precaution," and attended practice just five days after the injury.

The Vikings and Bengals square off at 12 p.m. Sunday, with CBS the broadcaster.

Adam Uren
ADAM UREN

Adam, raised on the Isle of Man, brings 15 years of experience as a reporter and editor at both regional and national levels in the U.K. and the U.S. In 2014, he moved to Minnesota and joined Bring Me The News, focusing on news coverage for the Twin Cities, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, and greater Minnesota. Now a co-owner and editor of Bring Me The News, Bring Me The Sports, and Bring Me The Weather, Adam balances his editorial duties with occasional sports writing.

