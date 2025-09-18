Ranking the Vikings' 15 remaining games from easiest to hardest
With two weeks of evidence supporting fresh opinions of every team in the National Football League, what better time than now to re-rank the remaining opponents on the Minnesota Vikings' schedule?
We're ranking the 15 remaining games from easiest to hardest...
15. Vikings vs. Bears, Nov. 16
The Bears have been awful through two weeks, blowing a 17-6 fourth-quarter lead at home to the Vikings and then giving up 52 points to the Lions in Week 2. Unless there are drastic improvements, the Vikings hosting Chicago in Week 11 is the easiest game left on the slate.
14. Vikings vs. Bengals, Sept. 21
Getting the Bengals in Minneapolis the week after Joe Burrow suffered what might be a season-ending injury is pretty lucky. The Bengals, despite being 2-0, now have an uphill climb with Jake Browning starting at quarterback.
13. Vikings vs. Steelers in Dublin, Sept. 28
If this game were in Pittsburgh it would rank higher, but getting Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in Ireland is a nice draw for the Vikings. Rodgers has been solid, but Pittsburgh's defense has given up 30+ points to the Jets and Seahawks. It could be an opportunity for Minnesota to light up the scoreboard with Carson Wentz or J.J. McCarthy at quarterback.
12. Vikings vs. Browns in London, Oct. 5
The Browns have a really solid defense, but coach Kevin Stefanski's offense is putrid. Joe Flacco is struggling and his receivers aren't dependable. We can see the wheels coming off for the Browns sooner than later, and it certainly helps that the Vikings have a strong following in London.
11. Vikings at Giants, Dec. 21
Will Russell Wilson still be the starting quarterback or will the keys be in the hands of rookie Jaxson Dart by the time these two meet in New York four days before Christmas? The Giants could be a team that sees improvement throughout the season, but they're still a work in progress.
10. Vikings at Seahawks, Nov. 30
You know it's a difficult schedule when the team that just beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh is ranked this low on the list for a home game, but so it goes. Minnesota has an edge because they know exactly how to make Sam Darnold uncomfortable.
9. Vikings at Cowboys, Dec. 14
The Cowboys looked pretty good in the opener against the Eagles, and they might've pulled off a win if CeeDee Lamb hadn't dropped four passes. But they responded by playing zero defense against the Giants, only to scrape out a win as time expired in overtime. The Cowboys seem to be a team that plays up and down to its competition and will be in a lot of shootouts.
8. Vikings vs. Commanders, Dec. 7
I can see how this ranking might look off in due time considering the Commanders are 1-1 following a 21-6 win over the Giants followed by a loss to the Packers on short rest, but I just can't put the Commanders ahead of teams like the Packers, Lions, Ravens and Eagles. That said, this will be one of the most difficult home games of the season for Minnesota.
7. Vikings vs. Lions, Dec. 25
Again, this is a very difficult matchup as both teams will be playing on four days rest for the Christmas Day showdown on Netflix, but the Vikings know the Lions well and are capable of beating them at U.S. Bank Stadium (even if they haven't done it in a few years. Plus, the Lions looked terrible against the Packers in the opener before blowing away a Bears team that might be one of the worst teams in the league.
6. Vikings vs. Packers, Week 18 (date TBD)
The final game of the regular season could be for all the marbles in the NFC North, though that's going to require the Vikings overcoming a ton of early adversity to be in that conversation. Much like the Lions at No. 7 on this list, the Vikings are very capable of beating Green Bay in Minneapolis.
5. Vikings vs. Eagles, Oct. 19
Coming off the bye in Week 6 gives the Vikings a little more time to prepare for the defending champs in Minneapolis in Week 7. The Eagles haven't looked elite on offense just yet, and that's the only reason they aren't one of the top three in these rankings.
4. Vikings vs. Ravens, Nov. 9
If Bijan Robinson ate the Vikings' run defense alive, what are Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry going to do? The good news it that Minnesota has time to shore up its defense before this Week 10 game. But rest assured, it could be the most difficult home game the Vikings play all season.
3. Vikings at Lions, Nov. 2
Going to Ford Field is always troublesome in the modern era, but the Vikings will be lucky to be coming off a mini bye and have 10 days to prepare for this Week 9 rivalry game. If healthy, both teams could be firing on all cylinders, which could make for a wildly entertaining game in Motown.
2. Vikings at Chargers, Oct. 23
Having to host the Eagles and then play the Chargers in L.A. four days later for Thursday Night Football is similar to how the Vikings played the Lions and then got beat by the Rams on short rest last season. It's a tough ask to go on the road on short rest and win, especially against a Jim Harbaugh-coached team that looks like a legit contender in the AFC.
1. Vikings at Packers, Nov. 23
The Packers look like one of the best teams in the NFL through two weeks. Do you buy the hype? They'll need to overcome the injury to Jayden Reed, but if they're able to do that and keep playing lights-outs defense, they'll be considered a Super Bowl contender when the Vikings visit Lambeau Field four days before Thanksgiving.