Schrager's intel-driven mock sends Omarion Hampton to Vikings in first round
- Hampton is a beast of a running back who rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.
- Peter Schrager claims his mock draft is based on what he's hearing from league sources.
Peter Schrager releases one mock draft every year and its believed to be about as informed as any prediction is for the first 32 picks in the NFL draft. And unlike most mock drafters, Schrager isn't making his picks based on what he thinks makes the most sense; he's using intel from his sources around the league.
"As always, this isn't what I would do if I were the general manager for every team -- it's how I'd sort through the top 32 picks based on what I'm hearing from my sources around the league," Schrager said before revealing his picks.
That's what makes his prediction of the Vikings drafting North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton with the No. 24 pick so intriguing.
"The Vikings have needs elsewhere and wouldn't list running back as a clear hole on their roster. But if Hampton is on the board, he'd be a wonderful addition to a young core that the organization hopes can grow old together," Schrager reasoned.
In his mock, powerhouse defensive tackles Walter Nolen, Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are off the board before Minnesota picks. He also has a trio of offensive line prospects who can play guard — Tyler Booker, Kelvin Banks Jr. and Gray Zabel — gone by the time the Vikings go on the clock.
Hampton is a freakishly talented running back who could help Minnesota on Day 1, but finding playing time might be hard with Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason already on the roster and expected to handle the bulk of the running back reps in 2025.
Here's what our Will Ragatz wrote about Hampton in February.
Hampton is coming off of back-to-back elite seasons leading North Carolina's rushing attack. He had over 1,700 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore, then followed it up with over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Hampton is a big back (6'1", 220) who shines as a downhill runner with speed, agility, and power. He also had 73 receptions in his college career and is capable in pass protection. He has a pretty complete skill set.
Also of note in Schrager's picks is the Giants trading back into the first round with the Rams to take quarterback Jaxson Dart 26th overall. We wrote Tuesday that about Mike Mayock also predicting the Giants to move back into Round 1 for a QB, though he had them climbing up to 24 in a deal with the Vikings.