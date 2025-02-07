Top 5 running back targets for Vikings early in 2025 NFL draft
With the NFL's pre-draft process heating up, it's a good time to get familiar with some of the players the Minnesota Vikings could target with their first pick in April. Here at Vikings On SI, we're taking a look at five players at positions of need who the Vikings should be looking at, whether with the 24th pick or after trading down a bit. We've done cornerbacks and defensive tackles and interior offensive linemen so far. This is the final installment in this series: the running backs.
Kevin O'Connell hasn't been able to solve the issue of run game inefficiency since being hired as the Vikings' head coach three years ago. During that time, his team ranks 30th in EPA per rush, peaking at just 22nd last year behind a good season from Aaron Jones.
There's a lot that goes into having an effective ground game, from scheme to blocking to the actual ballcarrier. With both Jones and Cam Akers free agents this year, the Vikings will need to add or retain at least a couple running backs over the course of the offseason. They'll almost certainly pick at least one in a draft that is loaded with intriguing backs. There's depth at RB throughout the draft, but these are the top five the Vikings could target in the first or second round.
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
I think there's a very good chance that Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah trades down from 24 in this draft to recoup more capital. I also think that if Jeanty somehow makes it to 24, it would be very hard not to just pull the trigger. The Heisman runner-up is coming off of one of the greatest seasons by a college running back in modern history, racking up over 2,600 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns in 14 games. His vision, burst, and contact balance are ridiculous. Adding Jeanty to Minnesota's offense would be incredibly fun.
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
After Jeanty, we get to the players who would be great targets for the Vikings after trading down into the 30-50 range. At the top of that list for me is Johnson, who just piled up over 1,700 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns for Iowa. He's Jeanty lite in the way he sheds tacklers and explodes through holes after patiently letting them develop. Johnson also didn't fumble once on 262 touches last season and has plenty of upside as a pass-catcher.
Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Vikings content
Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
Hampton is coming off of back-to-back elite seasons leading North Carolina's rushing attack. He had over 1,700 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore, then followed it up with over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Hampton is a big back (6'1", 220) who shines as a downhill runner with speed, agility, and power. He also had 73 receptions in his college career and is capable in pass protection. He has a pretty complete skill set.
Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
Judkins transferred from Ole Miss to Ohio State last season and teamed up with the next player on this list to form easily the back backfield duo in the nation. His volume was down slightly from his two huge seasons as Mississippi's lead back, but Judkins still had an efficient 1,200 yards from scrimmage and his third consecutive season with at least 16 touchdowns. He's an aggressive, punishing runner with breakaway speed at the second level.
TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Henderson had 183 carries as a freshman at Ohio State, then had fewer than 160 in each of the next three seasons. But he averaged 6.4 yards per carry and 11.1 yards per catch throughout his career, racking up over 4,600 yards from scrimmage and 48 touchdowns in four years. He's a home run threat who can catch the ball out of the backfield and make people miss in the open field. He's also a very good pass protector.
Just off the list: Cam Skattebo, Arizona State; Dylan Sampson, Tennessee; Devin Neal, Kansas; RJ Harvey, UCF
Top 5 interior offensive line options for Vikings early in 2025 NFL draft
Top 5 defensive tackle targets for Vikings early in 2025 NFL draft
Top 5 cornerback targets for Vikings early in 2025 NFL draft
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.