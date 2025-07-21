Two Vikings rookies begin training camp on the PUP list
While left tackle Christian Darrisaw is working his way back from a torn ACL and might not be full-go when training camp practices begin this week, the Minnesota Vikings haven't placed him on the physically unable to perform list (PUP list). Two Vikings rookies, however, are starting the season on the PUP list.
The Vikings announced Monday that tight end Gavin Bartholomew and outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss are beginning camp on the active PUP list. That means they can't practice but are allowed to participate in meeting and rehab. They do still count towards the 90-man training camp roster.
Bartholomew was selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The tight end out of Pittsburgh will be competing for a job as the third tight end on the roster behind T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver.
While Bartholomew was actually picked by the Vikings in the draft, Vikings On SI's Will Ragatz believes that undrafted tight end Ben Yurosek has a real shot to win the TE3 job.
"Yurosek actually received more guaranteed money than sixth-round pick Gavin Bartholomew, who missed much of the offseason program while recovering from an injury," Ragatz wrote earlier this month. "Those two are probably the favorites in that battle for a roster spot, which also includes veteran Giovanni Ricci and another intriguing UDFA in Bryson Nesbit."
Chambliss signed as an undrafted free agent after tying for the team lead in sacks at Georgia last college football season. Ragatz described him as a do-it-all player who can rush the passer, stop the run and drop into coverage.
"In Minnesota, the path to a roster spot for Chambliss starts on special teams, a phase where he was a key player for the Bulldogs," Ragatz wrote. "If he can shine in that area while also demonstrating some upside as a versatile edge player, he could compete his way into a roster spot or at least a practice squad berth."
The Vikings have not revealed specifics about either player's injury.
Minnesota's first training camp practice will be at 2:30 p.m. CT Wednesday. The first practice open to the public is Saturday, and the first practice with pads is next Monday.