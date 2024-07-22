Vikings' O'Connell, Adofo-Mensah address Jordan Addison's arrest
A little over a week after Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of DUI in California, head coach Kevin O'Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made their first public comments on the incident during a pre-training camp press conference on Monday.
"Of course, we're disappointed in Jordan," O'Connell said. "We care about these players, we really do. We want to make sure we're doing our part for the development on the field, and the other aspect of that is the off-the-field and the life skills and the development of decision-making and learning how important it is, within our culture that we're very proud of, that our players understand personal responsibility and accountability. They have to hear those messages and understand things that are going to be acceptable."
This is the second consecutive summer in which Addison has gotten in trouble for a driving-related incident. Last July, he was cited for driving 140 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone in St. Paul. The Vikings stressed that accountability and discipline will be part of their discussions with Addison and how they handle this latest situation internally. They didn't have any information on what the specifics of that discipline could look like, citing the ongoing legal process involved and the NFL's investigation through its personal conduct policy.
"There's a continuing legal process playing out and the NFL, through the different aspects of their process, will let those things happen," O'Connell said. "In regards to specifics and details of discipline and things like that, the time will come for that. ... With most of these situations around the league, it's normally an NFL player conduct thing. We'll let those things happen and work off that accordingly."
Adofo-Mensah made it clear that the Vikings have not lost faith in Addison to turn things around and avoid any future incidents. They still believe in the research they did into his character before drafting him in the first round last year.
"Any disappointment we might have in Jordan, Jordan has more in himself," Adofo-Mensah said. "He holds himself to a high standard, was raised by a great family. He knows the types of behaviors he needs to do to be the best version of himself, and he's let himself down in that regard."
Adofo-Mensah said the Vikings' goal is for Addison to become the best version of himself, both on and off the field, and they're going to do whatever they can to help him get there. "So how do you do that from a plan standpoint?" he said. "Who do you have to have him talk to, speak with, to learn the things he needs to learn to get to where he wants to go? That's how we're approaching it."
Related stories:
- Report: Vikings brass 'incredibly pissed off' by Jordan Addison's recent arrest
- Josh Metellus is the latest Vikings teammate to comment on Jordan Addison's arrest