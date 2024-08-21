Vikings players have nothing but love for Brian Flores: 'He's been great to us'
Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips really enjoyed playing under former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell in 2022, so he wasn't sure what to expect when Donatell was fired and replaced by Brian Flores following that season. Flores, a longtime Bill Belichick assistant and former Dolphins head coach, might've had a bit of a reputation as a tough, hard-nosed coach.
"I actually was maybe a little more reluctant or on edge when Coach Flo came," Phillips said on Tuesday. "I knew Coach Donatell's defense and the way that he was relationship-driven. I really appreciated the human element. When Coach Flores came here, I didn't understand if that was going to be replicated or if he'd have those same passions outside of football."
It didn't take long for Phillips' concerns to be alleviated.
"It might've been the first three or four weeks here, Coach Flo invited the entire defense over to his home to meet his wife, meet his family, meet his kids, shoot hoops, play foosball, play Call of Duty or whatever guys are doing," Phillips said. "Getting up in front of the team and sharing stories about who we are and adversity we've had to overcome in our life. It really brought us together."
Flores came under fire when video emerged on Monday of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa giving a scathing review of his experience playing for him for two years during an interview. Tagovailoa said Flores constantly told him he sucked and didn't belong, using the phrase "terrible person" while giving an example.
On Tuesday, Vikings players made a point to show their support and love for their defensive coordinator. Phillips and Josh Metellus walked up with him to his press conference as a way to "let him know we're behind him," Metellus said. They have nothing but good things to say about their two years with Flores.
"We just love him, man," Metellus said. "He's been great to us. I know everybody else has their own opinion, but as long as he's been a Viking, he's been good to the team."
Flores addressed Tagovailoa's comments, saying he wishes nothing but the best for his old quarterback and that he's grown as a coach and person since his time in Miami. He said Tua's words hit him hard because he values having great relationships with players. He also admitted that there are things he can do better.
Phillips noted that not all coaches have the same style of getting through to players.
"Through my time playing football or playing different sports, wrestling growing up, there was a lot of different coaches that coached different ways," he said. "There's those optimistic coaches who, positive reinforcement is their way. You have coaches who maybe do negative reinforcement or are more negative. Either way, I think us as players need to find a way to flip the switch and use it as a motivator."
No one is denying the validity of Tagovailoa's experience. But it's worth noting that Andrew Van Ginkel played under Flores in Miami and chose to sign with the Vikings this offseason largely due to his presence.
"He's the reason I'm the player I am today," Van Ginkel said. "I give him credit for that. I'm just going to leave Tua's comments to himself. For me, I wouldn't be here without him at this point of my career."