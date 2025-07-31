Inside The Vikings

Vikings sign former Lions OT, waive rookie defensive lineman

Matt Nelson started 11 games for Detroit back in 2021.

Will Ragatz

Sep 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions offensive tackle Matt Nelson (67) gets in position for a play against Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Ford Field.
Sep 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions offensive tackle Matt Nelson (67) gets in position for a play against Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Ford Field. / Junfu Han-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Vikings have signed veteran offensive tackle Matt Nelson and waived rookie defensive lineman Alexander Williams with an injury designation, they announced on Thursday. It's their second straight day with a minor move towards the back of the 90-man roster.

Nelson, 29, played in 43 games with the Lions from 2020-23, including 14 starts, 11 of which came in the 2021 season where the Lions won three games. He's primarily played right tackle and been used as a sixth offensive lineman in heavy personnel groupings. Nelson, a native of Iowa, played for the Hawkeyes and signed with Detroit as a UDFA in 2019. He was with the Giants last offseason.

Williams signed with the Vikings in May. A massive 6'7", 291-pound lineman, he spent seven seasons in college at Ohio State, Vanderbilt, and Middle Tennessee State. Due to injuries, he hardly played or produced much at any of those schools. He stood out at Vikings offseason practices due to his sheer size and body composition, if nothing else.

Here's what the Vikings' current depth chart looks like at offensive tackle, more or less:

  • Christian Darrisaw (starter)
  • Brian O'Neill (starter)
  • Justin Skule
  • Walter Rouse
  • Marcellus Johnson
  • Leroy Watson IV
  • Logan Brown (rookie)
  • Matt Nelson

Read more

feed

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/News