Vikings sign former Lions OT, waive rookie defensive lineman
The Vikings have signed veteran offensive tackle Matt Nelson and waived rookie defensive lineman Alexander Williams with an injury designation, they announced on Thursday. It's their second straight day with a minor move towards the back of the 90-man roster.
Nelson, 29, played in 43 games with the Lions from 2020-23, including 14 starts, 11 of which came in the 2021 season where the Lions won three games. He's primarily played right tackle and been used as a sixth offensive lineman in heavy personnel groupings. Nelson, a native of Iowa, played for the Hawkeyes and signed with Detroit as a UDFA in 2019. He was with the Giants last offseason.
Williams signed with the Vikings in May. A massive 6'7", 291-pound lineman, he spent seven seasons in college at Ohio State, Vanderbilt, and Middle Tennessee State. Due to injuries, he hardly played or produced much at any of those schools. He stood out at Vikings offseason practices due to his sheer size and body composition, if nothing else.
Here's what the Vikings' current depth chart looks like at offensive tackle, more or less:
- Christian Darrisaw (starter)
- Brian O'Neill (starter)
- Justin Skule
- Walter Rouse
- Marcellus Johnson
- Leroy Watson IV
- Logan Brown (rookie)
- Matt Nelson