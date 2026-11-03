3 Vikings Flaws Must Be Addressed ASAP After Perfect Season Dies at Hands of Lions

Sunday marked the Minnesota Vikings’ first loss since Nov. 30, 2025, but if fan and media reactions were your only measure, you might think the team was on a season-long winless streak. The wild part? The pessimism is more than warranted.

Minnesota’s stellar defense showed its first signs of humanity in the second half of Sunday’s matchup with the Lions, after the struggling Vikings’ offense failed to get anything going for most of the afternoon, resulting in a 19-15 loss. Turns out defensive coordinator Brian Flores’s unit won’t be able to drag the team to an undefeated Super Bowl run after all.

So, what comes next? Let’s break down three areas in desperate need of saving if the Vikings want to make a serious run.

1. QB-coach conundrum

The Kyler Murray era in Minnesota may be over after just five full games with the former Cardinals’ quarterback.

There was plenty of reason for optimism when Murray signed with the Vikings on a one-year league-minimum deal in March to compete with J.J. McCarthy. Murray’s patented athleticism, head coach Kevin O’Connell’s play design, and Minnesota’s stacked wide receiver core seemed like a dangerous combination. Training camp showed flashes of what could be, even as fair concerns lingered about the fit between QB and coach and the schemes they’ve thrived in previously.

So far, the on-field product has been a disaster, as Murray looks to be actively regressing. He appears to lack any confidence in his decisions and is leaving wide-open wideouts frustrated downfield. It's clear the complexity of O’Connell’s scheme is overloading Murray as he basically relearns how he’s always played football. It’s the only explanation for why he’s actively worse with the best offensive tools he’s ever had. This was always a possibility, but the time to shift plans is now.

While Carson Wentz isn't an exciting solution, he should serve as a solid placeholder while the Vikings explore the QB trade market. If they find no sellers, it may be panic time.

2. Running back reality

Minnesota spent most of the offseason touting their new and improved run scheme led by assistant head coach Frank Smith. The shift to an outside zone approach meant backs would have more opportunities to turn the corner and hit the gas for explosive runs.

So far, that has not been the case. Aaron Jones battled valiantly through injury while Jordan Mason was on injured reserve, but his inability to sustain runs longer than 5-10 yards downfield emphasized the need for a boost to the room. Current Colts RB Jonathan Taylor quickly became the top trade target for most Vikings fans.

Sunday further emphasized the failures of a run game that never truly seemed to improve in the way we were sold. Rookie Demond Claiborne’s inability to see the field certainly doesn’t help, as the Vikings had hoped his speed would provide some value this season.

The Vikings' offense has many issues, but the run game remains problematic.



The team talked about prioritizing it for the 4th straight offseason. Tons of changes over time: RBs, iOL, TE, OL coach, etc.



Right now, they rank 31st in rushing success rate and 27th in EPA/play. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 2, 2026

3. Problematic pass protection

Minnesota’s interior offensive line isn't doing the passing or running game any favors, and one lineman’s play in particular is especially concerning. Right guard Will Fries signed a massive five-year, $87.72 million contract in 2025, giving Vikings fans hope that the team had finally solved a long-term interior need.

Turns out, he’s been anything but reliable.

Genuinely hilarious rep from Will Fries here https://t.co/oSC7kOl84r pic.twitter.com/8g83cL1nH9 — Eric Thompson (@eric_j_thompson) November 2, 2026

Fries has often looked like a revolving door, allowing pass rushers to blow past him with ease. Luckily, the Vikings can opt out of his contract after the season.

The Vikings may not find an immediate upgrade this season, but they still need more depth. Left guard Joe Huber has done well in relief of rising star Donovan Jackson, and starting center Blake Brandel still seems to be learning the position in his first year as a starter.

The team needs security on the interior line, especially with Fries’s already inconsistent play.

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