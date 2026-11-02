4 Realistic QB Trade Targets for Vikings as Kyler Murray Raises Red Flags

Another lackluster offensive performance in Sunday's loss to the Lions likely has the Vikings evaluating all options moving forward. Adding a running back at the trade deadline was already plausible, but does Kyler Murray's disappointing play warrant a look at a quarterback as well?

Murray is a tough quarterback to evaluate. His numbers indicate he's been solid, but the eye test tells another story. Despite finishing games with respectable completion rates (64.9%), few turnovers (3), and a few rushing first downs to boot (8), Murray also continues to miss open receivers, take bad sacks, and appears to be allergic to touchdowns.

It's unlikely that Murray experiences some magical growth in early November after struggling for months, but moving on to Carson Wentz or another quarterback via trade doesn't guarantee improvement either.

Still, if Murray puts up another stinker against the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 9, there are a few names the Vikings could call on to try and save this season.

1. Kirk Cousins, Raiders

A quarterback putting up MVP-type numbers who also happens to have familiarity with the scheme should be general manager Nolan Teasley's first call. Cousins is playing some of his best football at 38 years old, with 19 passing touchdowns to just five interceptions, but that's also what makes this trade tricky.

The Raiders are 4-4 and squarely in the playoff mix in a wide-open AFC. Obviously, first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza is the future, but if he can learn for a year while Las Vegas makes a playoff push, what motivation would the Raiders have to trade Cousins?

Cousins would almost certainly be an upgrade over Murray, but getting the Raiders to play ball may be quite difficult barring an epic collapse next week against San Francisco.

2. Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals

Would the Vikings dare make a move for yet another Cardinal to try and solve their quarterback woes? Brissett was benched in favor of Gardner Minshew II late in Sunday's game against the Cowboys and may have lost his job after the Cardinals' epic comeback win.

After an impressive 2025 season with 23 touchdowns to just eight picks, Brissett hasn't looked as sharp in 2026, with seven interceptions already. If the Cards do opt to roll with Minshew moving forward, Brissett could likely be had for a late Day 3 pick.

Brissett may not move the needle enough for the Vikings, although he does have four games this year with at least 270 passing yards. Head coach Kevin O'Connell's system clearly isn't super adaptable either, so even though getting a capable passer for a relatively low price could be interesting, learning this offense to a point of making a difference feels like a steep mountain to climb.

3. Daniel Jones, Colts

Jones is another quarterback familiar with the Vikings' ways, and was wanted by this coaching staff as recently as a year ago. Have things changed, though? Jones is looking like the worst quarterback in football after the 42-7 drubbing against the Jaguars, and could be a part of the Colts' impending teardown.

The Jones before his Achilles injury halfway through 2025 appears to be gone, but obviously his knowledge of KOC's offense goes a long way. With five touchdowns to nine interceptions this year, though, it's actually quite difficult to look back over the weeks and say Jones has had even one good game this season.

Daniel Jones might be worth another look by the Vikings as the Colts' season implodes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He knows the playbook and is theoretically available, but there would be a lot riding on O'Connell finding the 2025 version of Jones underneath this pile of you know what.

4. Justin Herbert, Chargers

Like Jones, Herbert has apparently forgotten how to play football in 2026, and the 0-7 Chargers might be tempted to hit the reset button. While there's been no indication that things are trending that way (yet), the Vikings would be smart to at least make the call.

Herbert was widely regarded as a top-10 quarterback, but has seemingly been broken by offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The Chargers' signal-caller leads the league in interceptions and hasn't thrown a touchdown in nearly a month. If the Vikings think they can reignite Herbert's career, though there's a lot to like about his long-term prospects.

But despite his struggles in 2026, the Chargers—if they're open to moving him at all—would still ask for a pretty penny for their typically elite quarterback. Do the Vikings feel strongly enough that Herbert is fixable to send a first-round pick and more to land him?

It's possible, but sending multiple high picks would also be a hard sell to Teasley, who hasn't even selected a player yet as GM.

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