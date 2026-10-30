Sneaky Trade Opportunity Could Solve Vikings' RB Needs as Deadline Nears

All eyes are on Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley as the NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away.

With a Packers win on Thursday night and the Bears' blockbuster deal for Jeffery Simmons just hours before, the race to the top of the NFC North is officially on. At 6-0 and currently atop the best division in football, the Vikings are expected to be buyers ahead of the deadline.

But how far will new Teasley go to keep pace with the ascending rival teams?

The Vikings don't have many holes, and where they do, the fix isn't always realistic. Minnesota has been linked to Colts running back Jonathan Taylor at every tick of the clock as a fix for their underwhelming rushing attack. While that type of swing-for-the-fences mentality could result in a deep playoff run, it also reportedly won't come cheap.

Another name, however, has seemingly fallen out of favor with his current squad and would be a much more palatable trade if the Vikings want to inject some life into their backfield.

Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson makes a lot of sense for a Vikings deadline deal

After rushing for nearly 1,000 yards as a rookie, Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson has become mostly an afterthought recently in 2026. He has just 14 carries over the last three games and has been outsnapped by both Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie Corey Kiner in the New England backfield.

His declining role with the Pats could make him available in a trade, and it just so happens Henderson is very, very good at something the Vikings offense desperately needs.

Henderson had four carries of 40-plus yards in 2025, or one every 45 attempts. The last Viking running back to have even one of those was Cam Akers, way back in 2024. No one really expected either Jordan Mason or Aaron Jones to be ripping off explosive runs every other game, so the team added speedster Demond Claiborne in the draft, who instead has just 13 yards on six carries.

Not ideal.

A bigger opportunity with the Vikings could unlock TreVeyon Henderson's potential, making it worth GM Nolan Teasley's effort to kick the tires on a potential deal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson isn't a perfect answer. He struggles in pass protection and occasionally has the vision of a bat. Still, for what would likely amount to a mid-round pick, the Vikings could add a bit of juice to their hum-drum backfield.

Teasley has yet to take part in a draft for Minnesota, so would he really deal the equivalent of a first-round pick for a running back on the wrong side of 27 in Jonathan Taylor? Possibly, but there are clearly a lot of hurdles to clear before that happens.

The team still has other needs at interior offensive and defensive line, and a deal for Taylor takes most other good options there off the table. Adding the 24-year-old Henderson on a rookie deal saves some room in the draft pick budget for other moves, including for their possible new starting guard.

Teasley would be foolish to ignore the 6-0 start and add nothing at the deadline, but how much he's willing to give up in his first year at the helm may limit what fans hope he can do. If the Vikings opt for a more budget-conscious option at running back, Henderson has more appeal than, say, an aging Tony Pollard or Kenny Gainwell.

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