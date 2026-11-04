Vikings Week 9 Mailbag: Run Game Concerns, Trade Deadline Plans, Wes Phillips & More

Only your beloved Vikings could be 6-1 while surrounded by a level of concern usually reserved for winless squads. The truth is, the Vikings’ defense is far too elite to be wasted by the kind of offensive performance we witnessed in Detroit this past Sunday, and the increase in pressure from the fanbase is more than warranted.

I asked you for your thoughts and questions on X, and as always, you did not disappoint. Let’s dive in.

To submit your questions, reach out to Jason Harmon on X.

More run game concerns



"Why are KOC and Wes Phillips pushing a heavy dosage of run when we don't have a punishing RB?" @BoomBoomSKOL

Another year, another letdown after an offseason hyping up a new and improved run game. Assistant head coach Frank Smith seemed like the man to fix it, implementing an outside zone scheme that should allow his backs to turn the corner for chunk yardage. The problem? It’s failing miserably.

The Vikings currently rank at the bottom of the league in advanced rushing analytics.

The Vikings' offense has many issues, but the run game remains problematic.



The team talked about prioritizing it for the 4th straight offseason. Tons of changes over time: RBs, iOL, TE, OL coach, etc.



Right now, they rank 31st in rushing success rate and 27th in EPA/play. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 2, 2026

Two issues stand out more than most: inconsistent run blocking and the actual talent in the room.

Aaron Jones deserves a ton of respect for the effort he showed early this season, but he is simply not as explosive as he once was. Jordan Mason is very good in certain situations but is not an every-down back. Unfortunately, the team has built its current offensive identity around the run despite the lack of talent, and it doesn’t have a quarterback who makes the passing game a better alternative.

Minnesota’s decision to punt on a running back until late in the draft has proven to haunt them, with rookie Demond Claiborne a non-factor. A swing at Emmett Johnson or Mike Washington Jr. early on Day 3 could have provided the spark they needed.

Phillips deserves more blame?

"Why is no one blaming Wes Phillips for the lackluster offense the last two years? Will Teasley replace him?" @8zywx

This one is complicated because we don’t have a full understanding of everything Phillips is responsible for as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator. Kevin O’Connell has made it clear that he values Phillips as a key part of his game planning and decision-making process.

Does Vikings OC Wes Phillips deserve more blame for the team's ongoing offensive struggles? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the same time, he’s not the one calling the plays or making final personnel decisions. Getting rid of him may treat a symptom, but not the cause.

If the Vikings are to make a move at offensive coordinator next season, it would likely be with the understanding that O’Connell would give up play-calling duties, and I’m not sure I see that happening. It seems that KOC and his support staff may be attached at the hip, for better or worse.

Potentially quiet trade deadline

"Think we don’t make a move at the deadline because they’re not confident in this team enough (or just Kyler) and need more than 1-2 pieces so the new GM starts fresh next offseason." @VikesLegend

This take is becoming increasingly popular, and there’s plenty of sound logic behind it.

The Vikings’ offense needs a ton of help if it is going to morph into a contender-level unit. Quarterback play is a massive concern, but there aren’t many upgrades easily available. The interior offensive line is inconsistent, to say the least, but the best available guard was already traded to Seattle last week. Then, there’s the running game, as we’ve discussed.

There’s a reason Jonathan Taylor has topped nearly every Vikes fan’s wishlist, but the biggest hurdles are still to come.

The Vikings enter next offseason with many of their key starters set to hit free agency. Kyler Murray, Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason, T.J. Hockenson, Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman, Isaiah Rodgers, and Jalen Redmond will all either need to be re-signed or replaced. The hard truth is that’s incredibly difficult to do after trading premium draft capital for a player with a heavy cap hit.

We have no idea what general manager Nolan Teasley thinks of this team long-term, so anything is on the table. Whatever he does, it needs to lead to results sooner rather than later. Vikings fans are sick of waiting.

Reminder that it’s been nearly SEVEN years since the Vikings won a playoff game and nearly FORTY years since they’ve won multiple playoff games in a single season. This fanbase deserves better. — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 4, 2026

Biggest positions of at the trade deadline

What positions should the Vikings address or upgrade at the trade deadline? And what does your gut say about what actually will happen? @MrEd315

The two positions that come with the highest upside are easily QB and RB.

The problem is, I’m not sure if addressing just one will actually solve the offensive inconsistencies. The dream scenario is for the Vikings to somehow land Jonathan Taylor and Kirk Cousins, but that outcome will likely remain a fantasy. The good news is the team seems to be exploring an upgrade at RB, but Taylor may be out of their price range.

My gut tells me we’ll either see a big move or nothing. A backup guard or blocking tight end doesn't really improve the chances of this offense playing at a championship level and only takes away future capital from Teasley’s first draft class. Now the new GM has a choice: go all in or plan for the future.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.