Harmon's Longship Week 8: 4 Vikings Thoughts on Offensive Woes, O'Connell, MNF vs. Bills & More After 1st Loss

One thing is true for football teams and Nordic warriors: you can’t win every battle.

If you told any Vikings fan before the season that the team would be 6-1 at the start of November, they’d be ecstatic. Yet the team has walked a fine line all season, leaving the door open for serious questions about its legitimacy as a contender. Let’s add this to the list of things that could only happen in Minnesota…

The Vikings officially kicked off the “prove it” portion of their schedule on Sunday in Detroit. Would they silence the noise with a statement victory over a divisional rival, or would their cracked ship finally break?

Let’s dive into the game and what’s to come.

The Battle: Vikings’ poor offensive play finally catches up

It’s been a weekly tradition at this point. Writing an article about how the Vikings remained undefeated despite a worrying and often awful offense. Well, that changed this week, as the team’s offensive failures finally caught up to them.

It’s clear at this point that quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kevin O’Connell are not the match many had hoped for. Murray looks to be actively regressing in his accuracy, an area that was supposed to be one of his greatest strengths. Sure, we knew there’d have to be adjustments between quarterback and coach, but even the most pessimistic of outlooks likely didn’t look like this.

Murray’s brief fourth-quarter flashes ultimately proved to be too little, too late, as he ended the day 17 of 29 for 210 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in a game where the stat sheet looked far better than the product on the field.

Star wideout Justin Jefferson would have been a complete nonfactor if it wasn't for an incredible leaping grab to come down with a poorly placed TD pass from Murray. The star receiver finished with only 33 yards on five catches. On the bright side, his nine targets should move him slightly up one specific list, as Jefferson entered the game ranked 47th in targets per game, averaging 6.2 looks per contest.

Jefferson’s frustration is palpable, and can he really be blamed? The star wideout is still waiting for consistent QB play and his first playoff win in year seven.

This is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/R5lxp4Xu4n — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 1, 2026

The Vikes’ run game was also a no-show. Vikings running backs totaled only 46 yards on 14 carries, in stark contrast to the dominance of Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs. The running back position is a massive need for the Vikings, but is it worth investing in if the passing game and interior offensive line are so unreliable?

Brian Flores and the Vikings’ defense did everything they could to slow down the Lions in the first half. Andrew Van Ginkel had 2.5 sacks, James Pierre had an interception, and most importantly, they held Detroit’s high-flying offense to only six first-half points.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing would ultimately make adjustments at halftime, and with no help from their offense, the gassed Vikings’ defense eventually folded to Gibbs and Sione Vaki. Still, if you told me before the game that the Lions would only score 19 points, I’d assume the Vikings walked away victorious.

Lessons learned in Week 8: O’Connell’s “QB whisperer” title may have been premature

Let me be clear: I firmly believe O’Connell is a top offensive mind and play designer in the NFL. He’s well respected throughout the league, and there are countless teams who’d be glad to swap him out with their current head coach. But there’s a pattern we need to start acknowledging: O’Connell is often the worst enemy for himself and his quarterbacks.

A tenure-long deep dive may require its own separate piece, but the present reality is that the Vikings' passing game is failing disastrously with a QB O’Connell handpicked this past offseason. With the odd timing of the Vikings’ general manager firing/hiring process, interim general manager Rob Brzezinski was not going to prevent O’Connell from pursuing his QB of choice.

With Kirk Cousins or even Geno Smith available, O’Connell took a swing on the highly athletic Murray. So far, the marriage looks like it's heading toward a fast divorce.

Kyler Murray is pretty easily playing the worst football of his career pic.twitter.com/Tmy2HoNKx2 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 2, 2026

The decision to trade J.J. McCarthy to the Giants for a fifth-round pick leaves the Vikings with only Carson Wentz or Max Brosmer as possible on-roster replacements. It doesn’t help O’Connell’s case that McCarthy looks more comfortable through two games as a Giant than he ever did with the Vikings.

The journey ahead: Vikings take a step back

Minnesota’s loss on Sunday knocked them from the top of the NFC and into the second seed in the conference. The good news is there’s a lot of season left, and the Vikings will have a chance to face the top-seeded 49ers head-to-head in a few weeks.

The NFC North continues to be an absolute gauntlet, with each team currently holding one of seven conference playoff berths. The Vikings are currently the only team in the North to lose this week. The Packers beat the Panthers on TNF, the Bears head to Seattle on Monday night, and the Lions ended the Vikings' undefeated streak.

Minnesota has to get on track to keep their divisional lead in the midst of a brutal November stretch. They’ll head to Green Bay in two weeks with a chance to add additional cushion.

But first…

Know Your Foe Week 9: Bills

Good news: the Vikings get one extra day to recover and learn from this weekend’s loss as they’ll host the 6-1 Bills next Monday Night.

Buffalo will present a similar challenge to Detroit: a stellar offense and a bottom-three passing defense. Unfortunately, there’s little reason to think the Vikings offense can take advantage without some major change.

With the trade deadline approaching, it's completely possible that GM Nolan Teasley finds a way to add some new faces before Monday Night Football kicks off next week.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.