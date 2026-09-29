How the Vikings Can Capitalize on the Dolphins Being Without De'Von Achane in Week 4

The Vikings will put their undefeated record on the line again in Week 4, this time facing a Dolphins team that will be without a key offensive playmaker.

The Dolphins were dealt a major blow on Monday when it was announced that star running back De'Von Achane tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season, according to ESPN. Considering that Brian Flores's defense is next on the schedule, Miami's offense could be in major trouble.

The Vikings will host the Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, and while they were already favorites heading into the action, the Purple and Gold's odds of winning look even better now. Without Achane in the lineup, Miami only has Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II to potentially attempt to pick up the production on the ground.

Wright was a fourth-round pick in 2024 and has started two games in his career. He has rushed 141 times in three seasons for 547 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Gordon was a sixth-round pick in 2025 with 90 career carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

Needless to say, Flores & Co. can't afford to fumble the juicy opportunity in front of them—especially since their perfect record depends on it.

Spotlight is on Vikings' defensive line after De'Von Achane injury

The Vikings will likely see a combination of Wright and Gordon on Sunday. Wright is the smaller, speedier back at 5-foot-10 and 205 lbs, while Gordon is the bulldozer at 6-foot-2 and 225 lbs.

Expect Minnesota to fortify the defensive line against Miami to stop the run and force quarterback Malik Willis to beat the pressure Flores sends to disrupt the passing attack. The Dolphins' offense has already been a mess, averaging an NFL-worst 12.0 points per game, as well as 290.7 total yards per contest (26th). That paints a promising picture of the Vikings' defensive coordinator.

The Dolphins' already-bad offense will be even worse without De'Von Achane, and the Vikings can't afford to miss taking advantage of that. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins are off to a rough start this season, and Willis hasn't been a bright spot. He signed a three-year, $67,500,000 contract this offseason to be their starter after parting ways with Tua Tagovailoa, but he has led Miami to a 0-3 record while completing 57% of his passes and throwing one touchdown and two interceptions, along with a 74.1 passer rating.

If the Vikings can take away the Dolphins' rushing attack and make them a one-dimensional passing team, it could be a long day for the visitors. Their starting receivers, Malik Washington, Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, will need to step up in a huge way with their top offensive weapon on the shelf. Minnesota's secondary hasn't been great, clocking in at a 53.2 coverage grade on Pro Football Focus (23rd), so this could be a good way to get back on track.

The Vikings will need to be solid tacklers and limit any yards after contact against the Dolphins. That will be tough against a bruising back like Gordon, who will be tough to bring down with his size and power. However, head coach Kevin O'Connell will likely stress the importance of finishing plays throughout practice this week.

U.S. Bank Stadium will be loud on Sunday with fans cheering on the 3-0 Vikings. Flores's aggressive defense will keep the house rockin' even more, especially if the likes of Dallas Turner can get to Willis and make him uncomfortable.

That is the Vikings' recipe for success in Week 4 once they take away the Dolphins' rushing attack.

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