3 Bold Vikings Predictions for Week 3's Showdown vs. Buccaneers (Including a Kyler Murray Take)

The undefeated Vikings head to Tampa this weekend to face a winless Buccaneers team desperate for victory.

So far through two games, we’ve seen a very different Vikings team than many expected. A concussion to quarterback Kyler Murray in the early portion of Week 1’s matchup with the Packers and brutal weather in Week 2’s match against the Bears have had the biggest impact so far.

After two weeks of winning through uncertainty, Murray’s return and a better weather forecast give the Purple and Gold a chance to start to find a consistent identity.

For now, here are three bold predictions for what we’ll see when the Vikings and Bucs face off on Sunday afternoon.

1. Kyler Murray avoids turnovers

Some may see this as my boldest prediction of all, given the fact that Murray threw an interception on his very first pass in Purple and Gold. But after seeing Carson Wentz run the offense effectively by avoiding turnovers (ignoring two would be INTs), Murray and head coach Kevin O’Connell will likely keep emphasizing living to fight another down.

Now, I don’t imagine Murray running a checkdown-focused version of the offense, but finding a balance between ball security and well-timed explosive plays is completely on the table. Murray showed he can be aggressive while avoiding interceptions at multiple points during camp, with pinpoint accuracy and the ability to layer over the top of defenders being major reasons he won the QB battle against J.J. McCarthy.

The Vikings will need Kyler Murray to play mistake-free football to beat the Buccaneers in Week 3. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I also see Murray playing it safe with his legs after a brutal week one hit led to a concussion. I’d imagine he only takes off when there is a clean lane, allowing him to slide or get out of bounds safely. Avoiding unnecessary contact on the ground will also help prevent fumbles.

My biggest worry? Botched exchanges between Murray and center Blake Brandel, whose adjustment to the position has been a consistent concern since camp.

2. Dallas Turner continues his 2026 breakout

Dallas Turner has been on an absolute rampage to start the 2026 season. With 20 pressures and three sacks, he’s truly showing why the Vikings aggressively pursued him in the 2024 draft. His speed off the line has been impressive, and he'll need it Sunday.

Both right tackle Tristan Wirfs and left tackle Luke Goedeke allowed only one pressure each in Sunday’s loss to the Browns, per Pro Football Focus, meaning Turner will need to work every down to get his shot at Baker Mayfield. The Tampa line as a whole has had some inconsistency, though, allowing seven sacks through two games—tied for third-most in the NFL.

If Turner struggles at any point, defensive coordinator Brian Flores will find ways to get him into the backfield. I predict Turner ends with at least one sack on Sunday

3. Jordan Addison finally finds the end zone

I’m going all in on Jordan Addison this weekend after a brutal start to his season.

Addison is in his fourth season with the Vikings and is looking to secure a long-term extension after the team picked up his fight-year option this spring. His start so far has done him zero favors. Granted, most of that is because he hasn't had a QB who can get him the ball so far, but I believe that changes on Sunday.

Addison’s two receptions for 21 yards this season suggest to me he’s due for a breakout, and Murray’s return makes this weekend the perfect time. With Justin Jefferson stealing most of the attention and Murray’s evasiveness threatening the Bucs’ defense, I expect Addison to get plenty of looks.

Maybe the fact that his first NFL touchdown came in the Vikings’ last matchup against the Buccaneers is a positive omen.

Throwback to the last time the Vikings and Buccaneers matched up in 2023 as Jordan Addison scores in the first game of his NFL career. pic.twitter.com/miqym9iV8A — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) September 22, 2026

Addison also had 61 receiving yards on four catches in that 2023 meeting, further fuelling the idea that he's due for a big day this weekend.

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