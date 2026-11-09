Breece Hall Isn’t the Jets RB That the Vikings Need to Trade For

Time is running out for the Vikings to make a trade. The deadline to get a deal done is Tuesday at 3 p.m CT, so if the general manager, Nolan Teasley, wants to add some talent to the roster, they need to act quickly.

Running back has been a position that has received a lot of trade buzz for the Vikings. Players like Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Titans rusher Tony Pollard, and Breece Hall of the New York Jets were at the top of many fans' wish lists.

However, there is one player who might provide a long-term answer at running back for Minnesota who hasn't received a lot of attention, and that is Braelon Allen, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jets say they do not intend to trade running back Breece Hall, so the Vikings should pivot to Braelon Allen

The 22-year-old running back would be a fantastic future investment for the Vikings. Allen would immediately become a major part of Minnesota's running back rotation and would create a dynamic duo with Jordan Mason.

When Hall suffered a quadriceps injury in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, Allen stepped in as the Jets' starter. Hall returned in Week 9, seeing 19 opportunities (15 carries, four targets) across 27 offensive snaps, while Allen saw 10 (eight carries, two targets) despite playing 10 more snaps than his counterpart.

Braelon Allen likely won't see the ball as much anymore now that Breece Hall is back, giving the Vikings good reason to attempt a trade. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During the five-week stretch when Hall didn't suit up, Allen ran wild on the opposition. He carried the ball 93 times for 504 yards and two touchdowns. His 5.42 yards-per-carry average is exceptional, and his 80.4 Pro Football Focus grade ranks him ninth out of 51 qualifying halfbacks this season.

Allen has forced 27 missed tackles this season while averaging 3.7 yards after contact. His blend of speed and elusiveness, combined with his age and experience, makes him an interesting player to attempt to acquire.

Recently, the Jets have made it clear they have no intention of trading Hall. ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared that information in a Sunday X post, adding that New York have received calls about his availability.

Despite interest and calls, the Jets have told teams they don’t intend to trade running back Breece Hall. pic.twitter.com/DKUmVY8CYe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2026

If the Jets aren't willing to trade Hall, the next logical choice is for the Vikings to pursue Allen, who carries a $1.3 million cap hit in 2027. New York will have to pay him soon, but it already handed out a $45.75 million extension to Hall back in May, so Gang Green might not want to hand out another big RB contract so soon.

Now that New York has Hall back from injury, they may be more inclined to part ways with their backup running back. He is playing like a running back who deserves a much more significant role than the Jets can offer, so why shouldn't the Vikings swoop in and save him?

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