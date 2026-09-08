Early Vikings' Superlative Predictions for the 2026 Season (MVP to ROTY and Everything in Between)

The new-look Vikings are eager to put their disappointing 2025 season behind them and show that this season will be much different. A new starting quarterback, refreshed roster and strong preseason performance should put a pep in the Purple and Gold's step.

Last season saw the emergence of Jalen Redmond, the fall of J.J. McCarthy and plenty of other storylines, for better or worse. So, good or bad, which Vikings will make their mark on the 2026 season?

Here are four superlative predictions for the upcoming campaign, from Minnesota's likeliest Most Valuable Player to who's on track to disappoint Vikings fans the most.

Vikings MVP: Kyler Murray, QB

If this is anyone but Kyler Murray, the season probably went sideways. The new signal-caller for the Vikings is inheriting one of the most talented receiving corps in the NFL, and behind a healthy offensive line, the excuses will be few and far between this season for Murray.

After a turbulent season of quarterback play in 2025, Murray brings stability and reliability to the position for Minnesota. And despite being known for his scrambling and rushing ability, he's also the fifth-most accurate quarterback in NFL history (67.1%). Of course, he'll be asked to be more than a "Checkdown Charlie," but most Vikings fans would rather get a root canal than be subject to another year of overthrows launched into orbit and completions to the other team.

But while the pieces are in place for a successful year, Murray doesn't enter the year without some concerns. His best statistical season was five years ago; he hasn't been under center often—something Kevin O'Connell loves to do—and he split reps with J.J. McCarthy nearly all summer. Week 1 may be a bit sloppy, but trust O'Connell and Murray to figure things out on the fly.

Breakout player of the year: Donovan Jackson, OG

Dallas Turner is a popular pick here, but after notching eight sacks in a part-time role in 2025, he'd surely need at least a dozen or more this season to constitute a breakout. Clearly, that's possible after the departure of Jonathan Greenard, but someone more in line for a true breakout may be guard Donovan Jackson.

The Vikings will have a better shot at living up to their offensive potential if Donovan Jackson can take another big leap. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings' first-round pick in 2025 dealt with a wrist injury for much of his rookie year and didn't play at full strength very often. His 59.4 Pro Football Focus grade reflected that, but now healthy, he's shown he has the tools to become a very good lineman in the NFL. He allowed just two sacks in his rookie year, coupled with his fifth-best run win rate among all guards, according to ESPN.

Jackson did have four penalties and allowed 26 pressures, but he was still able to show why he was a first-round pick with his consistency and resiliency. Between a healthy Blake Brandel and Christian Darrisaw, Jackson should enjoy a nice sophomore season.

Rookie of the year: Caleb Banks, DL

Caleb Banks has one of the highest ceilings of the Viking rookies, but may also currently be dealing with one of the lowest floors. After missing much of the summer rehabbing an injured ankle, Banks' preseason was less than inspiring. His pad level was high, his heart rate even higher, and even Banks admitted his game shape isn't there yet.

So while there will clearly be some growing pains heading into the season, Banks' talent and size should eventually start to shine through.

His rookie counterpart, Domonique Orange, may get more run initially on the defensive line, but Banks' ability to become a game wrecker gives him the best chance at making the most impactful plays. His size, long arms and quick first step can disrupt a pocket unlike anyone else on the roster, and the sacks, tipped passes and pressures will come with time.

Biggest disappointment: Isaiah Rodgers, CB

Isaiah Rodgers posted one of the greatest individual performances in Vikings history last year against the Bengals, notching a pick-six (h/t NFL), a forced fumble for a touchdown, and another forced fumble.

Jake Browning is picked off by Isaiah Rodgers for a @Vikings Pick-6!



CINvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/4N3OaMpxdA — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025

But as jaw-dropping as that game was, the other 16 games for Rodgers were underwhelming. That single performance against Cincinnati included his lone interception and both of his forced fumbles, and the splash plays dried up for him for the rest of the season.

Rodgers is a solid cornerback, but last year the Vikings' depth was some of the worst in the NFL. Now with new free agent James Pierre and rookie standout Chuck Demmings sitting behind him, Rodgers may not enjoy the same security blanket he did in 2025. There's a world where his play dips enough to consider a change on the outside.

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