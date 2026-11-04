Ranking Vikings' Best QB Options If Kyler Murray Can't Face Bills in Week 9

Playing quarterback for the Vikings is not for the faint of heart, and Kyler Murray’s short tenure with the team he grew up rooting for has been anything but easy so far.

Sure, he's playing quarterback for a 6-1 team, but on-field struggles and time lost to a concussion have only complicated matters. Now, Murray has a hamstring injury after a performance in Detroit that had many fans already asking for a QB swap.

If he can't play against the Bills on Monday, they may get their wish.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media on Monday and confirmed that Murray is still dealing with a sore hamstring, adding that they are going through a “full (evaluation),” and he will provide updates later in the week.

Kevin O'Connell provides updates on QB Kyler Murray, OT Christian Darrisaw, and S Theo Jackson. pic.twitter.com/hYX9lNT6fl — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 2, 2026

But what happens if Murray is unable to play?

Let’s break down the best paths the Vikings can take at the QB spot if they need to make a shift against the Bills.

3. Max Brosmer

I’ll start by saying that the likelihood of this happening is incredibly low, but since Brosmer's on the roster, we need to discuss it.

The former Gopher won over fans and the franchise alike with a surprising performance during training camp and preseason games in 2025, ultimately securing a roster spot. One thing definitely not in their forecast was Brosmer hitting the field in his rookie season. Unfortunately, injury luck had other plans, and Brosmer had to play before he was even close to ready.

Brosmer totaled 328 passing yards, four interceptions, a whopping 14 sacks taken, and zero touchdowns in seven appearances and two starts last season. His most noteworthy performance was a Christmas-night victory over the Lions, where Brosmer threw for three net passing yards.

O’Connell clearly wants to see what Brosmer has long-term, but there is no way the team can give him serious playing time this season.

2. Carson Wentz

I’d say this is the likeliest outcome we’ll see on Monday night if Murray is ruled out.

Wentz is a relatively steady hand who is familiar with the offense and, most importantly, feeds Justin Jefferson. The wideout’s lowest yardage total in seven games with Wentz was a 55-yard monsoon performance in Chicago in Week 2. Jefferson has already had fewer than 55 yards three times this season with Murray at QB; however, it's worth noting that Jefferson did leave the Week 3 win over the Bucs with an ankle injury in the first quarter.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON ON A FREE PLAY



GBvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ZKnmvwBDtR — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

If Wentz stays healthy, limits turnovers, and gets the ball to his playmakers, we may see a very different passing game on Monday night. Wentz may be an unlikely hero to rescue the Vikings’ sinking offense and carry it to the Lombardi, but they desperately need improvement at this point.

1. Outside help aka Kirk Cousins

I don’t think the Raiders are in any rush to trade away Kirk Cousins with a 4-4 record, especially when he’s having quite the season, but having number-one pick Fernando Mendoza in the wings means it's worth a call. Cousins’ familiarity and success with O’Connell’s offense and Minnesota’s weapons make this an ideal fix for their 2026 QB woes.

Kirk Cousins has the Raiders back on top in a high-scoring game



LVvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/jQI5vkJ8Xb — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

I’d put the likelihood of this happening at around 5%, as the Raiders would be embracing the unknown by shifting to Mendoza this early. Minnesota is running out of time and options to fix their QB situation, with the Nov. 10 trade deadline quickly approaching.

If Minnesota is going to make a move, Cousins is the best fit, and now is the best time.

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