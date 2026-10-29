Vikings Week 8 Mailbag: Vikings Disrespect, Disappointing Day 2 Pick, QB Uncertainty & More

The 6-0 Vikings stand as the NFL’s last undefeated squad. While Vikings fans everywhere would prefer to be overflowing with joy and confidence, there are plenty of concerns about the sustainability of this Minnesota squad. I took to X to get your questions and opinions as we prepare to kick off Week 8.

To submit your questions, reach out to Jason Harmon on X .



If the Vikings' system flipped (amazing offense, bad defense), we would be talked about as the best contender.

@TLastSnap

This is a fascinating thought exercise, and one that I think has some legs. Various talking heads and podcasts have spent the entire NFL season trying to discredit the Vikings’ success, a task that gets harder as the season goes on. Meanwhile, teams like the Lions and Bills get consistent praise (h/t Ian Hartitz).

Vikings:

-Offense ranks 30th in EPA per play

-Defense ranks 1st in EPA per play allowed



Bills:

-Offense ranks 1st in EPA per play

-Defense ranks 31st in EPA per play allowed — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 27, 2026

For reference, the Bills and Lions’ offenses rank top two in points per game (32.8 and 30.7, respectively), while their defenses allow the most total yards to opposing offenses (386.8 and 391) per ESPN.

The reality is, neither path is likely sustainable if the ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl, outside a few historic outliers. Think back to the porous 2022 Vikings’ defense that turned an epic 13-4 season into a home playoff loss to Daniel Jones in the Wild Card round. The best move now is to inject life into the offense via a trade so this team can truly contend.

Jakobe Thomas' absence

Have the Vikings even talked about why Jakobe Thomas has not been active this season? Another day 2 miss?

@MarkLarson28

The Vikings certainly had higher hopes for the former Miami safety when they selected him with the 98th pick in April’s draft. Unfortunately, a string of bad luck has complicated his rookie year.

Thomas missed a massive chunk of this year’s training camp dealing with back issues, allowing undrafted safety Jacob Thomas out of JMU to steal the show during the preseason. Minnesota also clearly valued a veteran presence in the room, moving Jamal Adams back to safety after he was originally listed as a linebacker. A few weeks after a torn quad ended his season, franchise legend Harrison Smith returned. Simply put, the Vikings’ focus on the pass rush leaves only so many roster spots open in the defensive backfield, and Thomas’s lack of participation in camp put him behind the eight ball.

Benching Kyler Murray



When would we go to Wentz and bench Kyler?

@LD65264018

This might be a bold take, but I don’t see this happening. Even if Wentz may be a “better” fit for Kevin O’Connell’s preferred offense, his overall ceiling as a playmaker and athlete is far lower than Kyler Murray’s. If the Vikings made a change at quarterback, my gut says it would be someone not currently on the roster. Two names to watch, in my opinion? Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones. Both have familiarity with O’Connell’s offense, and most importantly, both may be available in the coming weeks. Outside of that kind of acquisition, I’d imagine a healthy Murray remains the starter.





Any excuses for Kevin O'Connell?

With JJ (Jefferson), Addison, Hockenson, and the QB he handpicked, why can’t KOC produce? @ledzep33

The all-22 shows a lot, but most importantly, it echoes O’Connell’s season-long insistence that the offense isn't far from where it needs to be. In fact, wideouts have been getting open all season. To me, the biggest factors behind the offensive struggles are the shaky offensive interior, the lack of explosion in the run game, and a possible mismatch at QB.

The loss of second-year left guard Donovan Jackson matters more than many realize. While Joe Huber has fought admirably in his absence, Jackson was on pace for a true breakout season. Will Fries has continued to struggle at right guard, and Blake Brandel is still clearly adjusting to playing center. The longest run of the season for the Vikings has come via a 35-yard Kyler Murray scramble this past Sunday against the Colts. No running back on the team has had a rush for more than 28 yards this season. But it may ultimately come down to the aforementioned “handpicked” QB.

Murray is certainly talented, but he may not fit what the Vikings are trying to do, and that is in no way his fault. The passing game is fundamentally broken, especially in the red zone, but O’Connell seems to be trying to fit a square peg in a round hole (h/t: Warren Sharp).

Vikings in the red zone:



#32 in % of drives reaching the red zone (21.5%)

#32 in % of drives reaching goal-to-go (7.7%)

#32 in red zone EPA per play (-0.33)

#30 in red zone scoring rate (78.6%) — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 28, 2026

None of the tendencies or playstyle we are seeing from Murray should shock anyone, but what is shocking is that O’Connell went this route while having nearly full roster control when Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith were available. While neither are exciting names, both are far better system fits for what O’Connell clearly wants to be doing. As I mentioned above, a possible trade for QB insurance wouldn't shock me at this point.

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