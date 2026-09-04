Grading the Vikings' Captain Choices for the 2026 Season

On Thursday, the Vikings announced their team captains for the 2026 NFL season. While there weren't any real surprises among their choices, each of the Vikings chosen for this honor is able to contribute to the team in a way that won't appear in the statistics.

Four players from the offense, three from the defense and one from special teams comprise the seven individuals wearing the captain's patch on the field this season. Those eight players have a legacy to follow in Minnesota.

Vikings legend Jim Marshall is the gold standard when it comes to being a team captain. Not only did the "Purple People Eater" earn team captain status 14 times in his career, but there is also a plaque called the "Jim Marshall Vikings Captains Legacy" display, honoring each player selected as a captain in franchise history.

That said, here are grades for each of the players that the Vikings decided to name captain for the 2026 campaign.

Justin Jefferson, wide receiver: A+

If the face of your franchise isn't a team captain, there is something wrong with your franchise. Justin Jefferson—the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year—is a two-time First Team All-Pro, two-time Second Team All-Pro, and four-time Pro Bowl phenomenon who accomplished all of that in six seasons with the Vikings.

Aaron Jones, Sr., running back: B

Either Aaron Jones Sr. or T.J. Hockenson would have been a solid choice for the second Minnesota "skill player" to be named a captain. Jones has the right attitude for the locker room, embracing his role as a mentor for the other running backs.

Although he has been with the Vikings for only two seasons, Jones returns as a team captain from last year.

Kyler Murray, quarterback: C

It feels like a given that a team's starting quarterback should be a team captain. However, Kyler Murray has yet to take a regular-season snap for the Purple and Gold and is still relatively new to the locker room and his teammates.

Kyler Murray could end up being a good captain, but he still has a lot to prove to Vikings fans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though he is the backup, returning quarterback Carson Wentz would have offered more experience as a team captain based on his 10 years of experience and time with the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Brian O'Neill, offensive tackle: B

There are two great options to be Minnesota's team captain from the offensive line. Either Brian O'Neill or Christian Darrisaw would have been an excellent choice based on their success and experience. O'Neill is a two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle on an offensive line that has a new starting center and players entering their second seasons at each guard spot.

Plus, it doesn't hurt that the locker room absolutely adores him.

Blake Cashman, linebacker: B+

Blake Cashman is entering his third season with the Vikings. In his first two seasons, he led the team in total tackles (112 in 2024, 144 in 2025). He played 1,685 snaps for the Purple and Gold over the last two seasons and earned a team captain role late last season.

Given that, Cashman is a great choice to be a full-time captain in 2026.

Joshua Metellus, safety: B

Joshua Metellus is entering his seventh season in the NFL and has spent all of them with Minnesota. He is a regular when it comes to being a team captain, earning his fifth straight honor this season. His ability to play anywhere on the field makes him someone anyone on the defense can approach with a question.

Andrew Van Ginkel, edge rusher: A-

Andrew Van Ginkel is entering his third season with the Vikings and embodies leading by example. The 31-year-old Iowa native is extremely familiar with how defensive coordinator Brian Flores wants things done and has been known to help his coaches work on techniques during practice. This is his first year as a captain, but this designation seems long overdue for the veteran defender.

Andrew DePaola, long snapper: A

There is no denying that Will Reichard is one of the best kickers in the league. Also, Australian rookie punter Brett Thorson should be a great young asset for the team. But Andrew DePaola, a 39-year-old long snapper, is entering his seventh season with the Vikings and has earned two All-Pro First Team nods, one All-Pro Second Team honor, and four Pro Bowl invites while in purple and gold.

The veteran special teamer is extremely well deserving of being a captain.

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