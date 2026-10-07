It's safe to say that the Vikings had a busy Tuesday, making multiple roster moves as the Purple and Gold prepare for a Week 5 showdown against the Saints in New Orleans.

In total, six players were on the move as the Vikings try to manage players coming both on and off injured reserve, among other things. One big loss and the return of a friendly face headlined some of the action, so let's break down a busy day of transactions for Nolan Teasley and company.

The #Vikings have announced the following roster moves



- Placed G Donovan Jackson on IR



- Signed T Tristan Leigh to the practice squad



- Released CB Natrone Brooks, P Johnny Hekker and RB Devin Neal from the practice squad



- Waived CB Tyreek Chappell from IR — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 6, 2026

Donovan Jackson to injured reserve

This one stings, as Donovan Jackson was arguably playing like the Vikings' best offensive lineman through three weeks. Leading up to Sunday's game, Jackson had allowed just two pressures and zero sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. His season is now over with a torn meniscus, and all eyes now turn to backup guard Joe Huber, who took over against Miami when Jackson went down.

Huber has been an ascending player behind the scenes, and while he's not on the level of the first-rounder Jackson, he could be a good enough stopgap for the remainder of 2026. The Vikings could also play around with a few different combinations over the Week 6 bye, but there's no question this team just got worse with Jackson's untimely injury.

Welcome back, Tristan Leigh

After getting signed as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson, Tristan Leigh was waived by the Vikings ahead of the season. He played both left and right tackle during the preseason, and Minnesota apparently saw enough to bring him back to the practice squad for his "Electric Boogaloo" sequel.

The Vikings' practice squad has seen non-stop turnover since the start of the season, and it's hard to say whether Leigh's return will last six months or six days. Still, there's never enough offensive line depth, and he has familiarity with the scheme.

Practice squad releases (including Johnny Hekker)

The Vikings released three players from the practice squad:

Cornerback Natrone Brooks

Punter Johnny Hekker

Running back Devin Neal

Hekker's release surely means rookie punter Brett Thorson is on the mend and will be ready to go for New Orleans. That, or Hekker's abysmal display on Sunday, was enough for the Vikings to trust someone else with the all-important duty of holding for Will Reichard. Either way, Hekker's days in purple are over.

Brooks, meanwhile, just learned his coaches' names after spending only five days on the practice squad before getting released again.

In a similar vein, Neal was added to boost an underwhelming running back room, but was also cast aside after just a few days with the team. General manager Nolan Teasley is bouncing running backs around more than a beach ball at a Nickelback concert. After signing and then cutting Jerome Ford, Jaret Patterson and now Neal, it's hard to understand what his plans are with any of these additions. Luckily, Jordan Mason is just one week and then a bye away from his return.

Tyreek Chappell waiver off of IR

The Vikings made a move with Tyreek—no, not that one—officially waiving Chappell after placing the young corner on injured reserve back in August. The undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M will look to find a new home in 2027.

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