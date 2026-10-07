The Vikings remain just one of three undefeated teams after a win against the Dolphins, but plenty of questions remain. While certain groups are pulling their weight, others are falling short, and the Purple and Gold are still searching for the elusive complementary football.

Is the special teams unit historically great? Is the offense in trouble after a brutal injury?

It's time to judge some potential overreactions spilling in as the Vikings head into Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Vikings could sweep special teams All-Pro selections

The Vikings' special teams unit has won them multiple games this season and is one of the most well-rounded groups in the NFL. In fact, Pro Football Focus has Minnesota's special teams as the top-graded unit through four weeks (91.3).

Will Reichard is a perfect 12-for-12 on the year and has accounted for nearly half of the Vikings' total points this season. Meanwhile, returner Myles Price leads the league in return yards and boasts the only return touchdown so far this season. Those two are well on their way towards first-team All-Pro selections, but could the Vikings sweep all four?

Will Reichard has been a driving force behind the Vikings' success this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Long snapper Andrew DePaola also has four straight All-Pro honors and could make it five, leaving the biggest question mark at punter. Rookie Brett Thorson needs to get healthy and then go on a pretty dominant streak to earn some recognition after starting the year with a pedestrian 45.8-yard average. He's likely the odd man out, but three out of four is still an unbelievable feat.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

The offensive line is cooked after recent injuries

The Vikings lost both Christian Darrisaw and Donovan Jackson to injury against Miami, leaving the left side of the line in shambles heading into New Orleans this week. Darrisaw left with a concussion and could feasibly play as early as this week, but the coaching staff may opt to let him take the week and then the bye to get fully healthy. Jackson was unfortunately lost for the season with a torn meniscus after an impressive start to his sophomore campaign.

Jackson is a big loss, and the Vikings may have to get creative to replace him. Joe Huber filled in during Jackson's absence last week and could be in line to start the rest of the season. That's a fairly steep drop-off, though, after Jackson had allowed just two pressures through three games, and Huber already has two himself in just 43 pass-blocking snaps. There won't be much worthwhile available via trade yet, so Minnesota may need to find ways to shield Huber, although Darrisaw's cloudy future only complicates things.

Still, unless Darrisaw misses significant time, the line will be fine. Worse, but fine.

Verdict: Overreaction

Vikings successfully ripped off the J.J. McCarthy band-aid

Trading J.J. McCarthy ahead of Week 4 was certainly... a choice.

There wasn't a Godfather offer on the table, and fellow quarterback Kyler Murray had already missed time due to injury this year. McCarthy's days as a starter in Minnesota were all but over weeks ago after getting demoted to QB3, but the timing of the trade felt odd.

After a brief uproar from fans, Minnesota has largely been able to move on, which now seems like the ultimate goal.

Until McCarthy starts taking snaps from the ever-polarizing Jameis Winston in New York, Vikings fans have (mostly) moved on, and there's no longer the 23-year-old former first-rounder breathing down Murray's neck. The offense was slightly improved against Miami, and another improvement against the Saints may be the last whack of the amnesia hammer fans need to finally put this debacle behind them.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell may never be fully forgiven for failing to develop McCarthy, but winning fixes a lot, and heading into the bye at 5-0 is hard to fault.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

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