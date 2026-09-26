NFC North Is in Chaos: Here's Why the Vikings Must Take Advantage (and How They Can)

It’s only Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, but a certain Minnesota football team may just be on the path to its first NFC North title since 2022.

Set aside a few hours to go back through every offseason projection of how the battle for the NFC North would play out, and chances are you wouldn’t see the current state of affairs predicted, even this early. The beneficiary of the mess? The undefeated Vikings, who head into a Sunday matchup in Tampa with the opportunity to truly separate themselves from the pack—pun fully intended.

The Black-and-Blue Division has already taken a beating

While the NFC North teams struggle to find their footing, the Vikings must push the pedal to the floor and never look back. Let’s do a quick breakdown of where each of the Vikings’ three divisional rivals currently stands.

Packers (1-2)

I won’t lie, there aren’t many better ways to spend a Thursday night than watching the Packers lose their home opener to a winless Falcons team by 21 points. Green Bay was a mess across the board, allowing 498 total yards of offense to Atlanta, with 194 of those yards coming on the ground from Bijan Robinson.

What did the Pack do in response? A measly 17 yards on the ground. Their pass-block win rate of 16% is also the lowest of any team through three games since the metric was first tracked in 2017 (h/t: ESPN’s Rob Demovsky).

The Packers have a Pass Block Win Rate of 16%, per ESPN Analytics. That’s the lowest by any team through the first three games of a season since PBRW was first tracked in 2017.



Here are the snap counts from last night’s loss to the Falcons: pic.twitter.com/gICt1chwE9 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 25, 2026

Lions (1-1)

Detroit has found itself in a difficult position, largely due to its defense. The Lions' 35.5 points allowed per game is the second-worst total in the NFL, with the Colts’ defense the only unit to allow more points.

Second-year Saints quarterback Tyler Shough looked like Brett Favre against the Lions in week one, throwing for 410 yards, three TDs and two interceptions. To their credit, the offense is fighting admirably, with Jared Goff eighth in the league in passing yards and Jahmyr Gibbs fourth in yards on the ground. The Lions' offense will need to be nearly perfect to overcome the holes on defense.

Bears (1-1)

The Bears are a tricky team to assess; they talked and played like the league's best offense in their 59-37 Week 1 victory against the Panthers. The defense looked suspect, giving up 361 passing yards and 3 TDs to Bryce Young, but the Bears looked like they could simply outscore anyone. Then they met defensive coordinator Brian Flores and a little bit of rain. The Vikings held the Bears to three points on 297 yards of offense as Flores’s aggressive scheme flustered head coach Ben Johnson.

The good news for the Bears is that Caleb Williams’s injury looks relatively minor and that he should return soon. In the meantime, every Vikings fan knows how scary the idea of Case Keenum against the Eagles looks right now.

Vikings must happen next

The Vikings will face off against a winless but feisty Bucs this Sunday in Tampa.

I would hate to call a non-divisional game in Week 3 a “must-win, " but the Vikings have the chance to build a serious buffer in the coming weeks. Their next four games include Sunday’s match with the Bucs, a home game against the struggling Dolphins, a road game against the Saints and a home game against the Colts. Tampa has allowed the eighth-most points in the league, Miami the third-most, while Indianapolis has allowed the most so far. The feisty Saints likely represent the hardest challenge the Vikes will face in the coming weeks.

If Minnesota can get through that stretch with only one loss, they’ll head into the most challenging portion of their schedule at 5-1. A buffer is essential, as they’ll face the Lions twice, the Packers with Micah Parsons in Green Bay, and primetime games against the Bills, 49ers, and Patriots, all between Halloween and Christmas.

In their eight-game stretch from 11/1-12/20 the Vikings will play three divisional games, four primetime games, five playoff teams, and one Super Bowl participant.



A hot start in September and October is CRUCIAL. — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) September 4, 2026

Do I expect the Vikings' divisional rivals to lay down without a fight? Absolutely not. The NFC North is known for tough, down-to-the-wire fights for supremacy.

But one thing's for sure: the Vikings currently have an open road in front of them if they keep their foot on the gas.

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