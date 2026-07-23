One Trade That Could Still Transform the Vikings’ Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings are breaking in the Nolan Teasley era in 2026, but the one question that fans have is what his first big move will be. The Vikings could use depth at edge rusher, cornerback or even the interior offensive line with camp approaching next week, but if the Vikings really want to go all in, they could target Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Carter is eligible for a contract extension as he enters the penultimate year of his rookie contract. While the Eagles have picked up his fifth year option for 2027, it comes at a $27 million cap hit that is guaranteed for injury only per Over The Cap. The Eagles have begun talks on a new contract, but it has become a standoff as he is set to report to training camp.

While trading for Carter would have to come with a bigger expense than just draft picks, it could be the move that transforms the Vikings and potentially makes them surefire contenders in the NFC.

A Jalen Carter trade could instantly transform the Vikings’ defense

The most obvious way that Carter can help the Vikings is by bolstering their front seven. The Vikings tried to fix many of the holes on their roster last offseason during free agency but their failed spending spree specifically targeted the interior of the defensive line.

Unfortunately, Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave were one-and-done in Minnesota after they were released this spring. While the Vikings have high hopes for 2026 first-round pick Caleb Banks and third-round pick Domonique Orange, it’s unknown what kind of impact they can bring in their rookie year—especially since Banks missed all of minicamp as he recovers from a broken foot suffered during the NFL Scouting Combine.

With Jalen Redmond in the fold, the Vikings can rebuild their defensive line with a draft and develop strategy. But Carter would kick that plan into high gear.

Carter’s career has been in a decline over his first three years, with his overall grade dropping from an 89.0 grade during his rookie season in 2023 to a 60.0 grade last year according to Pro Football Focus. While there are some concerns with Carter, including his run defense, the one thing that hasn’t tailed off is his ability to rush the passer.

Over the last three seasons, Carter has posted 143 total pressures on 1,351 pass-rushing snaps, which equates to a 10.5 percent pressure rate. He also ranks 10th among interior defenders with 13.5 sacks since entering the NFL, providing a service that teams are willing to pay big money for.

The compensation in a trade would be the first hurdle the Vikings would have to overcome, but it could be less than anticipated because Minnesota would have to give him a massive contract extension upon his arrival like the Eagles did when they acquired Jonathan Greenard during April’s draft. FanSided’s Wynston Wilcox speculated that a 2027 second- and fifth-round pick could be enough to get a deal done, but it could take more than that given Carter’s ability to rush the passer.

That brings a potential extension into the picture. The defensive tackle market was reset when the Tennessee Titans signed Jeffery Simmons to a three-year, $105.8 million extension with $100 million guaranteed this summer. That has led Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus to ask for $35 million to $40 million per season to get a deal done.

Such a move would go against Teasley’s background, which saw the Seattle Seahawks build infrastructure through the draft while he was an assistant general manager under John Schneider. But it would also bring an impact player to a defense that finished seventh in points allowed (333) and third in yards allowed (4,804) last season.

If the Vikings are comfortable with the cost, Carter could be an all-in move that could transform Minnesota into a Super Bowl contender.