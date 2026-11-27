Week 12 is in full swing, and the Vikings are just days away from a must-win matchup against the Falcons. The NFC North is tighter than ever in late November, and the Bears' win over the Lions on Thanksgiving furthered their divisional lead, putting pressure on the Vikings to leave U.S. Bank Stadium victorious this weekend.

Much like what most teams are forced to do at this stage of the season, the Vikings will likely be shorthanded when they host the Falcons. Although no one has been ruled out at the time of writing, several veterans are banged up at the moment, including starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices with an ongoing shoulder injury.

Barring a miraculous recovery, Darrisaw will likely miss the Falcons clash, meaning Ryan Van Demark is probably in line for just his second start of the season. What happens next could make or break what the 28-year-old blocker's future in Minnesota looks like.

It's time for Ryan Van Demark to prove himself to the Vikings

Looking to add some tackle depth in the offseason, the Vikings inked Van Demark to a one-year, $4.2 million contract in March. The former UConn blocker played 558 offensive snaps in 43 games (6 starts) during his three-year run with the Bills, offering the type of experience the Purple and Gold wanted behind Darrisaw, who missed a total of 17 games between the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

While the experience is there, the results haven't been, so far. Van Demark's pass protection has been far from reliable, as he's allowed eight pressures across the 130 offensive snaps he's played so far. Pro Football Focus is giving him an abysmal 34.7 pass protection grade, and it's safe to say that mark is where it is because of the putrid performance Van Demark displayed against the 49ers in Week 11. His 21.2 pass-block grade and 30.3 overall grade were easily the worst among Minnesota's offensive linemen in the defeat.

With the regular season winding down and Darrisaw nearing his return with each passing day, Van Demark doesn't have much time left to prove he deserves a significant role. In fact, Week 12 against the Falcons might be his final real chance to prove his worth.

Not only because Darrisaw might be back soon, but because the Vikings might decide they've seen enough of Van Demark and turn to rookie tackle Caleb Tiernan, whom they drafted 97th overall in April. He's far from a finished product, but the Vikings used a Day 2 selection on him for a reason.

If they feel Tiernan is even closer to a bigger role in 2027, they'll have less incentive to bring Van Demark back—especially when Minnesota has 18 other pending unrestricted free agents to deal with and only $27.7 million to work with. Sacrifices will be made, and Van Demark could be one of them.

Under the Week 12 spotlight

Assuming Darrisaw is inactive, Sunday's showdown against Atlanta could make or break what happens next with Van Demark. A strong performance will likely keep him as the starting left tackle as long as Darrisaw is out, while potentially strengthening the odds of a 2027 re-signing. However, a weak performance against the Falcons could tell the Vikings all they need to know.

That said, Week 12 should be a favorable matchup for the Wayne, N.J. native. Unlike when they finished 2025 with the second-most sacks in the NFL, the Falcons' pass rush is a shell of its former self and is currently tied for the eighth-fewest sacks (21). Their 82.2 PFF pass-rush grade is the second-best mark, but it's clear that they aren't efficiently taking down opposing quarterbacks.

Hopefully, Van Demark takes advantage of the matchup to silence any doubts that the Vikings and their fans have moving forward. If not, don't be surprised if we see less of him and more of Tiernan (or a potential free-agent addition) until Darrisaw is healthy enough to return.

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