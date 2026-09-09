The Vikings' Price for Kyler Murray Just Went Up After Baker Mayfield Contract News

Worrying about the starting quarterback in 2027 before the one in 2026 has even taken a snap is classically Minnesotan. The Vikings have been searching for a franchise quarterback for the better part of this century, and the arrival of Kyler Murray presents a possible endgame to that quest. But Tuesday also brought some news that complicates things just a bit.

With the J.J. McCarthy experiment coming to a close, the Vikings tagged Murray as their man for 2026. The former No.1 overall pick brings plenty of talent, but injuries and a lack of consistency have left him with just one winning season in his career. Expectations are high, but there's also a world where this just doesn't work out in Minnesota, leaving the Vikings searching for answers once again next year.

One of those potential answers is now off the market, and that could have a ripple effect on the Vikings' roster.

Baker Mayfield complicates the Vikings' future at quarterback in more ways than one

After a drawn-out negotiation, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers came to an agreement on a three-year, $165 million extension on Tuesday (h/t NFL). Mayfield had been trending toward free agency in 2027 after stalled contract talks, but now he stays put, erasing one possible option for the Vikings next year.

Mayfield has been mentioned as a possible option if Murray's run in Minnesota ends badly.

Ideally, though, Murray plays well, and both sides work towards keeping him in purple for years to come. He's only 29, and theoretically hasn't even peaked yet, providing the Vikings with a long runway to build around him. And while Mayfield won't be the next Viking quarterback taped to the back of a jersey with too many names, his return to Tampa does affect Murray and the Vikings.

When Minnesota infamously let Sam Darnold walk for the modest price of $100 million, they went all in on McCarthy. Like a knight sipping from a faux Holy Grail, the Vikings chose poorly and now will have even harder decisions to make with Murray's next deal.

Setting the tone

Assuming Murray plays well enough that the Vikings—or any other team—want to sign him to a significant deal, Mayfield's new contract likely sets the starting point for negotiations. For those math wizards at home, $165 million—with an average annual value of $55 million—is quite the step up from $100 million, and any combination of a Pro Bowl, All-Pro or playoff appearance from Murray could push a three-year deal to $180 million or more.

With all their Kohl's Cash burning a hole in Kirk Cousins's pockets, and other possible extensions looming for players like Jordan Addison or Andrew Van Ginkel, the Vikings may have a hard time swallowing that $180 million pill. This outcome obviously depends on Murray's play in 2026, but the other veteran options on the market could be limited, and drafting a rookie clearly comes with its own risks.

For what it's worth, the Vikings are currently projected to have only $51.5 million in available cap space in 2027, per Spotrac.

For now, this is a problem for future Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley, and he'll simply enjoy this year. Still, the newly appointed GM may have franchise-altering decisions to make next spring, which could end up being traced back to Mayfield's new contract.

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