Just days after the Vikings engaged in trade talks for Daniel Jones (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter), the Colts have now released the quarterback following a brutal 26-3 loss against Houston.

The Colts rebuffed trade interest in Daniel Jones from the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens. And 10 days after the NFL’s trade deadline, the Colts now have released Jones. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2026

After getting spurned by the Colts, the Vikings moved on, landing Kirk Cousins from Las Vegas instead—a move that has clearly already paid dividends. Indianapolis clearly has made an absolute mess of this situation, turning away potential deals only to cut Jones a week later. Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to put in a waiver claim for him, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

But should the Vikings now look to pick up the Colts' former starter?

Vikings would be making a mistake by adding Daniel Jones

As ESPN's Field Yates proved, the Vikings are an obvious candidate for Jones, who spent time on the practice squad in 2024 and was very nearly Minnesota's starter in 2025 until Indianapolis swooped in with a better offer. While the familiarity is there, and so was the interest as recently as last week, adding Jones now comes with plenty of complications.

Presuming Daniel Jones clears waivers on Monday at 4 PM ET, I wonder if the Vikings will bring him aboard as their back-up QB.



He finished the season there following his Giants release. https://t.co/top26wUrg8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 20, 2026

The first big hurdle is that Jones will be guaranteed $10 million in 2027 by whichever team claims him. That may be a price the Vikings are unwilling to pay with Cousins already in line as a possible bridge starter for next year. There's a real chance Minnesota takes a rookie quarterback in next spring's draft, and rostering Jones along with Cousins—who also has a $10 million guarantee—does seem a bit overkill for a team that still needs to extend several key starters.

Beyond the money, Jones—how do I put this delicately—isn't good at football right now. He ranks dead last this season in QBR and has twice as many turnovers as he does touchdowns. Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz weren't exactly lighting the NFL on fire either, but it's a tough argument to make to say that Jones would provide better play than either at this point.

Daniel Jones has given the Vikings little to no reason to even consider a reunion. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jones hasn't thrown for over 200 yards in more than a month, and his mobility—once a great facet of his game—is essentially non-existent after the Achilles tear. Murray is still theoretically ascending in this new offense, and Jones clearly isn't the same player from before.

Perhaps head coach Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings think they can fix Jones, but is it really worth the time in Week 11 with Cousins still re-acclimating? The answer is surely an emphatic 'No.' Adding to an already busy quarterback room just feels like a headache that the offensive staff doesn't need at this point in the season, and the cons far outweigh the pros.

Ultimately, the Vikings may be tempted to get a player for 'free' just days after looking to give up draft compensation for him, but with Cousins now established and Murray on the mend, adding Jones makes little sense. The time, money and effort needed to give Jones any semblance of value to the Vikings is more trouble than it's worth, and 'Indiana Jones' shouldn't become 'Minnesota Jones' any time soon.

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